Stop reckless extraction of groundwater

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti released the Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report for 2022, indicating an increase in groundwater recharge. The levels have increased in 909 assessment units in the country compared with 2017 assessment data. While the total annual groundwater recharge for the entire country is 437.6 billion cubic meters (BCM), the annual groundwater extraction for the entire country is 239.16 BCM. The report had categorised 1,006 units as over-exploited out of a total of 7,089 assessment units'.

The overall contribution of rainfall (both monsoon & non-monsoon) recharge to the country's total annual groundwater recharge is 61% and the share of recharge from canal seepage, return flow from irrigation, recharge from tanks, ponds, and water conservation structures taken together is 39%. As of 2022, the annual groundwater recharge for the entire nation has grown by 1.29 BCM. All this could be a temporary reprieve for us. Future depends on the coordinated and concerted actions of the governments at every level. We have so many river water disputes in this country and so much fragmented politics that the future looks bleak with their vested interests dominating their political considerations.

It is puzzling to note why the Centre and the State governments do not come together to resolve these issues in favour of the nation. Political priorities of the States give no allowance to the interests of the nation. India is the largest user of groundwater with a fourth of the total global withdrawal. About 48% of the water used in Indian cities comes from groundwater. By 2050, an estimated 3.1 billion people may experience seasonal water shortages and nearly a billion may experience perpetual water shortages as a result of uncontrolled groundwater and a growing population.

Even though there has been good infrastructural development, there will still be problems with water and food security, which will increase poverty in the cities. The Total Annual Ground Water Extraction of the entire country for the year 2022 has been estimated as 239.16 BCM. Groundwater resources are primarily consumed by the agricultural sector. Irrigation accounts for around 87% of the total annual groundwater extraction or 208.49 BCM. Only 30.69 BCM, or roughly 13% of the total extraction, is for domestic and industrial consumption. Climate change should worry us more now as rainfall is the main source of replenishable groundwater resources which contributes to nearly 61% of the total annual groundwater recharge.

On an average, our country receives about 119 cm of rainfall. Our Sustainable Development goals (SDG) will be affected severely due to variable rainfall, urban flooding, and rising temperatures that cause drought could make it more difficult to meet the goals. Clean water and sanitation to the urban communities will be affected more than any in the immediate future. A perfect Blue-Green Infrastructure Approach involving the green (trees, parks, gardens, playgrounds, and woods) and the blue (seas, rivers, lakes, wetlands, and water utilities) spaces in tackling these issues in the cities is an essential factor along with regulatory mechanisms, vast network of groundwater harvesting structures and river linking. India has to wake up to the now or never scenario.