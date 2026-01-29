Texas tremor to blight Indians’ entry into US

Amid growing closeness with the European Union and other nations vis-à-vis FTA that run parallel to India’s turbulent relations with US President Donald Trump, a catastrophe is set to ground the dreams and aspirations of thousands of Indians, keen on getting H-1B visas.

In a major blow to H-1B visa holders and applicants in the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday froze recruitment of H-1B visa holders across public universities and state agencies. The freeze will be in effect till May 31, 2027. Any exception must get a nod from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Understandably, the trigger for Tuesday’s bombshell was set when the Trump administration decided to limit hiring of H-1B visa holders.

In fact, a proclamation issued on December 16 has put a bar on U S citizens from sponsoring a spouse, child, parent or sibling from 39 countries, including India. To substantiate his latest order, Abbott has said that the visa freeze was instituted following reports of abuse of the H-1B visa program in the state.

“In light of the recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions...,” the order reads.

In a way, this goes a step further to the heightened rhetoric against H-1B visa employees. Incidentally, this ‘American first’ sentiment comes months after Trump announced a preposterous $100,000 hike for H-1B visa applicants. Being a fellow-Republican, Abbott’s endorsement of Trump’s immigration plans should not come as any major surprise.

Meanwhile, a small mercy comes from the fact that private companies will be unaffected by the new ruling. They can continue to hire H-1B employees without any need for approval from TWC. Governor Abbott is reportedly hoping to ensure that Texas remains the “strongest economic engine in America”. The order is likely to impact public institutions like state universities and hospitals, which employ an overwhelming number of H-1B visa holders.

Meanwhile, a warning has been sounded by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, which maintains that attracting the world’s top minds has been central to the country’s higher education strength, even as the $100,000 fee for new H-1B hires is already threatening the global standing of their universities. To be in the good books of the authorities it is apparent that public institutions might opt to rope in local hires even though they have for long depended on global talent. Meanwhile, the new rule will hit Indians most adversely. As per US federal government’s 2025 data, Texas is home to over 41,000 H-1B visa holders. Pew Research Centre estimates that of the 5.2 million Indians in the United States, at least 5,70,000 live in Texas, including people who identify as Indians, Indian-origin residents and Indian immigrants.

The US Census Bureau stated that in 2023, at least 66 per cent of immigrants in the US were Indians. Tuesday’s body-blow comes even as ties between India and the US are under severe test by trade and tariff hikes. One fondly hopes that the Texas model would not be emulated by other US States so that the American career dreams of millions of Indians would not be shattered in one go.