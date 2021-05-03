TMC wins but BJP makes big inroads into West Bengal

West Bengal results proved BJP wrong. It is 'Khela Hobe' (game is on) not 'Khela shesh' (game over). The West Bengal results should be seen from two different view points. One from the view point of TMC led by Mamata. It was arguably the toughest poll she had fought in her political career and succeeded in thwarting the challenge by the battle-hardened BJP election army led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This election has been a different one for the TMC since the party recorded stupendous victory while the captain lost by 1736 votes to BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

From the BJP point of view, they have made tremendous inroads into West Bengal and from just three seats in last elections have emerged as the main opposition. The BJP has certainly succeeded in polarisation of votes. From the polling pattern prima facie, it appears that they have been able to influence Hindu voters in towns and cities. The worst performance was that of the Congress party and the Left. The Congress has been at the receiving end once again not only in West Bengal but also in other States. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi campaigned in all the five States but still the party's performance was dismal though the team which was monitoring and managing the elections was handpicked by him. It failed to win even a single state on its own.

Assam elections were considered to be crucial for the Congress party and it pinned hopes on coming to power. It had even roped in a PR agency to manage the poll and battery of leaders including Rahul, and Priyanka campaigned but still could not do much.

There is nothing to be said about Nagarjuna Sagar by-election to Telangana Assembly because it was a foregone conclusion that Congress would lose the seat. The results of Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll was on expected lines though the YSRCP could not get the majority of five lakhs which they had expected. TDP gave a good fight and retained its votes. While BJP doubled its votes from about 13,000 to around 26,000, Congress could poll more than 4,500 votes.

In Kerala, Tariq Anwar was roped in to manage the election, but despite anti-incumbency, the party failed to galvanize the people behind it. It is a personal setback to Rahul Gandhi who is an MP from Wayanad. The Congress in Puducherry too lost its way.

However, the election results of West Bengal have proved that the unhealthy trend of parties losing faith in their own cadre and depending on political strategists continues. This is rather unfortunate trend and could damage the democratic fabric of the country in future. The results could be disastrous. But then just as political parties ignored the warning of WHO on second wave of COVID-19, the political parties including BJP would turn a deaf ear to this caution. Because what matters is coming to power by hook or crook. God save Democracy.