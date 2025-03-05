Today’s lawmakers a pale shadow of yesteryear stalwarts

When seers and religious leaders assert that Indian politics has suffered distortions post-Independence, regardless of who holds power, their concerns seem to hold significant truth. Lawmakers should reflect on such impartial observations. Their actions should inspire people and spark curiosity about governance. But the question remains—are they doing so?

State governments that struggle to clear pending bills or fulfill their grand election promises seem indifferent to improving basic infrastructure and do not have money even to fill potholes on roads,are unable to provide clean drinking water and improve conditions in hospitals and government schools are prioritising comfort of legislators—such as providing massagers and recliners in assembly lounges, as seen in the Karnataka Assembly.

Lawmakers attend legislative sessions for fewer than 50 days a year. Yet, the Speaker believes they need rest. In contrast, past leaders worked tirelessly—Parliament and state assemblies in undivided Andhra Pradesh’s were often convened until midnight.

Leaders such as N.G. Ranga, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao, L.K. Advani, Sushma Swaraj, and Pranab Mukherjee, regardless of party affiliation, participated actively in proceedings. They dined in the Parliament canteen and engaged in meaningful discussions.

Today’s lawmakers cannot claim to be greater than these stalwarts. Even in the past, there were septuagenarian and octogenarian leaders, yet they never demanded such luxuries, nor did Speakers propose them. Parliamentary debates were rigorous, well-researched, and substantive. Members spent hours in libraries preparing for discussions. Now, disruptions and chaos dominate legislative sessions. Swanky chambers and luxury amenities seem to have replaced dedication and diligence. It is up to the people to decide whether providing recliners and massagers to lawmakers is a progressive step or a regressive one.

Another pressing concern is the tendency to demean national achievements. The opposition mocked the government over the G-20 summit, the Balasore train tragedy, and even the Chandrayaan mission—Mamata Banerjee dismissed it as a distraction from economic failures. Why some politicians seek to tarnish India’s pride remains perplexing. Furthermore, should politicians have unchecked freedom to mock and insult? We have LoP in Andhra Pradesh Council who still call the capital city as burial ground.

Instances of body shaming, such as remarks about cricketer Rohit Sharma, or the backlash against actress Rashmika Mandanna for not attending a film festival in Bengaluru by Congress lawmakers, reflect a toxic political culture. Yet, there is no demand for accountability or an apology.Congress leaders and so-called intellectuals framed the criticism of body shaming as a religious issue, arguing that since a Muslim woman made the remarks, the media outrage was unjustified.

Rohit Sharma’s strike rate in cricket over the past decade is arguably better than Congress’s electoral performance—Congress was wiped out in five states. Still one fails to understand why the opposition persist in framing every issue as India v/s Indian pride?