Trump-Putin talks are a start, but peace will be an uphill task

US President Donald Trump has discovered that bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to an end is far more difficult than his campaign promise suggested. During the run-up to his second term, he had boasted that he could end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. Yet, several months into his presidency, the brutal war continues to rage on, with no clear resolution in sight.

On Friday, Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Alaska. The highly anticipated meeting was billed as a possible turning point. While both leaders described the discussions as constructive, there was little tangible progress. But it is encouraging that negotiations have started at the highest level.

Despite the sobering reality, Trump has chosen to set the bar higher, moving beyond a call for a temporary ceasefire to pressing for a full-fledged peace accord. In comments following his meeting with Putin, Trump also urged Ukraine to strike a deal with Russia, bluntly stating: “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not.” Ukraine, however, doesn’t seem to agree. Reports suggest that Putin has insisted on more territorial concessions from Kyiv, a demand that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already rejected. Russia currently occupies nearly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory.

But Zelensky will meet Trump in Washington on Monday. The last time Zelensky visited Washington, Trump - accompanied by Vice President JD Vance - publicly rebuked him for failing to show sufficient “respect” toward the United States, sparking a chorus of support from Republican lawmakers. But the political landscape is shifting. This time, Trump may not find it as easy to pressure Zelensky. Within the United States, skepticism is mounting among conservatives about Trump’s approach to Russia. A growing number of Republicans are uneasy with what they perceive as excessive concessions to Putin and a lack of clarity in American strategy.

This unease was amplified by an unusual moment on Fox News, a network typically aligned with Trump. The channel hosted former US Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker, who bluntly described the Alaska summit as “Putin 1, Trump 0.” Such criticism from a traditionally friendly media outlet illustrates how politically fraught the issue has become for the President. Trump’s attempt to position himself as the ultimate dealmaker is colliding with the harsh realities of geopolitics.

As the war drags on, Trump’s credibility is also at stake. His promise of a swift resolution has raised public expectations both at home and abroad. Failure to deliver risks is damaging his reputation not only as a negotiator but also as a leader capable of shaping global affairs. At the same time, the stakes for Ukraine are existential: Zelensky cannot afford to concede more territory without jeopardizing his country’s sovereignty and political survival.

Thus, Trump finds himself walking a diplomatic tightrope. On one side lies the allure of securing a historic peace agreement that could cement his legacy. On the other hand, there is the risk of being perceived as capitulating to Putin or alienating a war-weary but determined Ukraine. If Trump can clinch this peace deal, he will go down in history as a great statesman who made the world a more peaceful place, irrespective of whether he receives or does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize. But he shouldn’t worry; he will be in the company of Mahatma Gandhi, a great peace-loving leader who never got the coveted Prize.