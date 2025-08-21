‘Trust but verify’ holds the key for improving ties with China

The thaw in India-China ties, strained by the 2020 border clash, is a welcome development. The recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi has resulted in several tangible outcomes, including the decision to resume direct flight connectivity and strengthen trade and investment flows. There are also unconfirmed reports that Beijing is willing to address India’s concerns regarding fertilisers, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines. However, our policy and decision makers must not go overboard about the thaw.

The two governments have decided to facilitate visas for tourists, business professionals, media personnel, and other visitors, aiming to improve people-to-people and commercial exchanges. In a symbolic move to enhance cultural and religious linkages, they will resume the Indian pilgrimage to Mount Kailash (Gang Renpoche) and Lake Manasarovar (Mapam Yun Tso) in Tibet from next year. Additionally, border trade will reopen through three designated points-Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass, and Nathu La Pass. These arrangements underscore efforts to gradually normalise border-related interactions and build confidence. On the sensitive boundary question, the two sides agreed to establish at least three new mechanisms dedicated to managing disputes.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to using existing diplomatic and military channels for border management and to advance discussions on de-escalation. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that these steps were aimed at preventing misunderstandings and ensuring stability along the Line of Actual Control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Wang at his residence following a round of high-level talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. In a post on X, the Prime Minister noted that “stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”

Modi is scheduled to visit Tianjin for the SCO Summit on August 31 and September 1, a trip that adds significance to the renewed dialogue. According to China’s foreign ministry, Wang conveyed to Doval that maintaining stable relations serves the core interests of both nations. He called for building trust through dialogue, broadening cooperation, and working toward consensus on sensitive issues, particularly boundary management. Doval emphasized that the special representatives’ talks hold “very special importance” considering Modi’s upcoming visit.

All these are nice expressions, but the Indian side should never forget the fact that the Chinese are adept at interpreting the otherwise unexceptional phraseology as it suits them—often in a most disingenuous manner.

This diplomatic engagement has come against the backdrop of growing sourness in New Delhi’s relations with Washington. US President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Indian exports—doubling them to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent levy—over India’s purchase of Russian crude has created new challenges for India. Against this shifting geopolitical landscape, India’s balancing act with China acquires added urgency. Still, enthusiasm must be balanced by prudence. New Delhi must assess every assurance by Beijing carefully.

The current rapprochement should not obscure the reality of unresolved border disputes (primarily because of China’s stubbornness), deep mistrust, and divergent strategic goals. Rebuilding ties with China may indeed open new avenues for cooperation, but it must proceed with vigilance and verification at every step. India should follow the adage ‘trust but verify.’