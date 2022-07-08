UK Conservatives much to be blamed

What does one make of Boris Johnson's decision to resign which resulted from a wave of resignations that rocked the Tory government this week? Johnson had been forewarned of the consequences of appointing Chris Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip of his party. He knew all about the scandals that Pincher was involved in, and yet, preferred to honour him with the position. The political scandal in the United Kingdom is related to sexual misconduct implicating former Conservative Party Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher who had behaved inappropriately.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reliably stated to have been told of previous instances of Pincher's behaviour when he appointed Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip and to have misled MPs over his knowledge of those instances. The scandal sparked a major crisis for Johnson's government, with ministers and a larger number of people holding other government positions resigning on July 5 and 6.

On November 5, 2017, Pincher resigned as Comptroller of the Household (Assistant Whip) and voluntarily referred himself to the Conservative Party's complaints procedure and the police, as part of the 2017 Westminster sexual misconduct allegations. He was accused of sexual assault by former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story. Pincher resigned to the post of Deputy Chief Whip on June 30 owing up to his misbehaviour and admitting that he had groped two men after a heavy bout of drinking at a nightclub.

Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor and former Health Secretary, Sajd Javid, who questioned the PM's integrity in his handling of the Pincher affair had been leading the anti-Boris campaign. Boris does not go down entirely as a villain either. He has his set of admirers for weathering the Covid storm and shoring up support of Ukraine.

However, the feeling is that Boris has wasted a fantastic opportunity that the public gave him with an 80-seat majority. He abused the confidence put in him. These things may not count in our country much as politicians are above the law and their conduct could be above morality and ethics in public life. Perhaps honesty, integrity and purpose were lacking in sticking to the Conservative agenda as some supporters of the party feel.

A sense of moral character is needed to restore order and discipline in the midst of such political high waters to steer the ship of governance to safe shores. It is certainly a tragedy for the Conservative Party. It is being said Sunak, Zahawi et al. are in the race for the post. Do they have it in them or are they just careerists? Do they have the integrity in them to lead the nation? The ruling party, however, needs a long, hard look at itself over the rise of such an individual to the top only to surround himself with others who should never have been anywhere near such offices.

Boris's biggest achievement, perhaps, would be getting Brexit - however half-baked it might have been - through the House of Commons. Why judge Boris alone? The performance of the Conservatives should be judged in full. Among the top questions in the minds of the people would be will the UK go back to a pro-EU liberal PM. The Conservatives future is on the hook. As a party they had failed to protect their Prime Minister.