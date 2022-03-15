Uphill task ahead for Kejriwal in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal promised to ensure that Punjab gets an honest government like the 'Delhiites.' Punjab, in fact, is the first State his party would be governing. Delhi's case is different. And he is not in full control of Delhi.

Ruling half a State and in half a manner compared to other CMs, Arvind Kejriwal has got used to tall claims. He is lucky enough to become Delhi Chief Minister where he is not expected to do much except blame the Centre. Two things that he excelled in Delhi is in the field of education and health, the latter is only as an extension of the Centre's health programmes and schemes. Even here, Kejriwal cannot take full credit as the infrastructure of Delhi is strong being the national capital. Even the corporations here are run by the BJP, giving ample scope for AAP to blame the Centre for everything.

Remember Covid-19 deaths? The issue was exacerbated when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a surprise announcement that the Delhi hospitals would be reserved only for Delhi residents. Delhi is the capital and people from all States reside there and also rush to it not only for employment but also for health care. Obviously, all this led to a spat between the Centre and the State government vitiating the atmosphere at a time when there was a need for united action.

Kejriwal blamed the Centre for the deaths and even threatened to limit Delhi health care infrastructure to Delhiites. For the pollution in Delhi that leads to thousands of deaths every year, Arvind Kejriwal has Punjab and Haryana to blame. For drinking water shortage, he would again blame the two cities. The National Capital Region is controlled by the Lt Governor and the Law and Order is under the Centre's control. Delhi Development Authority which is responsible for city planning and housing is under the control of the L-G. The New Delhi part - i.e., the Lutyens area - is under the governance of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which is run by a chairman and members nominated by the Central government. Land also is a Central subject.

So, what is exactly Kejriwal governing and how effectively is that? This is something that no one ever asks. It is also the tragedy that our Capital faces. Kejriwal has cashed someone else's popularity to become the Chief Minister and after ensuring that all competition with AAP is kicked out, he remains as a popular Chief Minister doing not much. Perhaps, he is the only Chief Minister who does not have any portfolio.

When the farmers began their agitation on the Delhi borders for the removal of three farm laws that the Centre enacted, Kejriwal grabbed the opportunity and declared support to their cause with an eye on the Punjab vote. When there was a serious breach of law and order with a section of the farmers breaching the security to rush towards the Red Fort he blamed the Centre. That is Kejriwal for you. Is he ready to back the farmers if they launch their second phase of agitation, this time occupying Delhi? Honesty is the last thing that Kejriwal should be talking about!