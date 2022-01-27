Uphold the spirit of Republic Day 

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour. People were excited with joy, shouted slogans like "We are one, Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

The country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot from Varanasi who joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned as second batch woman fighter pilot was part of the Indian Airforce Tableau at the Republic Day parade. The parade also featured its biggest-yet fly-past, with 75 aircraft from all three services on display. 'Vande Bharatam,' which consisted of dancers selected through a nation-wide competition, performed during the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade, jointly organised by the ministries of defence and culture.

About 480 dancers showcased a canvas of colours, song and dance, spreading across the stretch of refurbished Rajpath. Wearing traditional dresses in vibrant colours, well-trained by four renowned choreographers, 36 teams of dancers gave a fantastic display of 'Vande Bharatam.'

The idea behind such a stellar event was to improve Jan Bhagidari and make a statement about India's unity in diversity (People's participation and to convey the message of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat).

But what pains one is that all this gaiety, the patriotic fervour that is displayed on Republic Day vanishes into thin air past midnight and we as a country are back to our old ways of life. We forget we are one from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. We keep fighting for everything. The political executive, whether it be at Centre or in States, has converted all these celebrations into a mere ritual. While Omicron did not prevent either the President of India or the Prime Minister from participating in the celebrations on the erstwhile Kingsway and present refurbished Rajpath, we have Chief Ministers such as that of Telangana who skipped the celebrations at Raj Bhavan and chose to visit other war memorials.

The concept of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' remains a mere slogan as the political executive at the Centre gives greater priority to political equations and electoral advantages. It would not hesitate to blink even if economical or law and order situation in a state was not good, if it feels that the government continues to support them, or if it feels that organisation-wise the BJP is not strong there. Though the country does not have a powerful opposition leader who could lead other parties against the ruling party, everyone wants to become the Prime Minister. The Congress party still refuses to get out of dynastic mentality.

Every party wants to fight against the other party. But no one wants to fight against corruption or other such ills, though India ranks at 85th position in global corruption. No one really works on the lines of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' The fault just does not lie with the politicians. People, too, are equally responsible.