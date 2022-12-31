Wishing us all a better year ahead

'After all, tomorrow is another day.' This is the iconic final line of the book, 'Gone with the Wind.' It's also the final line of the film adaptation spoken by Scarlett O'Hara, played by Vivien Leigh. It is said that the author, Margaret Mitchell, in fact, wanted to title her book "Tomorrow is another day." It did not make any difference. All that the audience saw was the pain, tears and above all, hope in the eyes of Scarlett O'Hara famously played by Vivien Leigh.

Like Scarlett, the world has been beaten to a pulp by various forces and insufficiencies of mankind this year. This midnight, the world will be ringing in 2023. Every year, hope filled mankind celebrates the advent of the New Year. Does not matter, it is not our New Year. But we do celebrate it, too. Isn't it so? We don't have any great expectations from the New Year anyway. We only wish for a happy new year. Do we really make it a happy one? Is it entirely in our hands?

At the fag-end of this year, let us realise that it was not a happy year as we expected. Humanity plunged itself into a crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that affected millions of people and created yet another segment of displaced people. The destruction takes years for the affected to normalize their life with whatever is left. Climate change had its devastating effect on us and even now, the US is reeling under the impact of cold storms. Back home, we are not much better off. The economy may be alright and COVID might not be acting against us in full force. But, people are just seeing a year roll by offering no soothing balm. Differences of all hues have hardened and so did the views. The right and the wrong are being written in bold letters and society is exploring the limits of patience. From cultural aspects to religious symbols and daily practices to traditions, we have messed up with everything in a bid to correct our history and its fallacies. Belief and faith have become overriding in our concerns, than rationality and logic.

Scientific temper is evaporating due to politicisation of all aspects of life. Governments are merrily celebrating their manipulative skills and the ruling parties, their mockery of systems. Half truths, lies and untruths have gained more currency in 2022 and all omissions and commissions are justified by those in power. People are left adjusting to the new realities unable to fathom the meaningfulness of their ruler's moves. Preoccupied with the challenges of livelihoods, a majority in the country is resigned to its fate. Aspirational voices are becoming far and few.

Could we expect or hope for a better tomorrow? We have become a cacophonous country that is both hysterical and historical simultaneously. This is dangerous and has to stop. It is important to know why Dr Ambedkar burnt Manusmriti and Gandhi, foreign clothes, but let us not be stuck there. We have to move on. We are an ancient civilization, yet, with questionable civility. Still, let us hope, like Scarlett O'Hara, tomorrow will be handled better. We can always rise above our inadequacies. 'Jana Gana Mana Adhinayaka Jayahe, Bharata Bhagya Vidhata..' Happy New Year.