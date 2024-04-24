Youths indifference to voting is unhealthy for democracy

First phase of Lok Sabha 2024 elections is over, but it appears that young voters particularly the first time voters do not seem much interested to be part of the democratic process of electing a new government which certainly is not a very healthy sign.

The youth in the age group of 18-19 appear to be hesitant to exercise their right to vote if the data given by the Election Commission is any indication.

One thing is certain, all political parties have failed to generate enthusiasm among the youth to go and exercise their franchise. There are very few instances where the youth had been very enthusiastic.

No political party has been able to create confidence that the votes of the youth matter and that they can make a difference in creating more vibrant India. This certainly is a matter of grave concern and an issue which needs to be discussed and debated in Parliament and legislatures and find solutions rather than resort to useless activities like stalling the proceedings for days together to satisfy the ego of the leaders of opposition parties. Ruckus, pandemonium and adjournment of Parliament and state Assemblies should end at least after June 4. Whichever party comes to power, governance should get top most priority not theatrics.

Data shows that less that 40 percent in this age group have registered across the country while states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi have shown lower enrolment. Approximately 18 million new voters in this age bracket have been recorded on the electoral rolls. In Bihar it was just 17 percent as against 26 percent in 2019 elections.

Interestingly, Telangana emerges as more progressive state as far as the youth in the age group of `18-19 are concerned. Over eight lakh in this age group had enrolled as new voters which in terms of percentage is around 67 percent of the youngsters in the age group of 18-19. The other states where more number of youth had enrolled are Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

If we look at the poll statistics the voter turnout of the youth has mostly been on the lower side. Compared to 2019 elections the increase in the voter turnout of the GenV in the age group of 18-25 was a marginal one percent. One thing the political parties need to understand is that the youth have distinct opinion on certain issues.

Employment generation is one of the main issues which they are concerned about. That is why all political parties play the job plank. Whether it is the Prime Minister the Narendra Modi or the comparatively young 53 year Rahul Gandhi all are trying their best to connect with the youth.

The Congress party which felt that the failure of the BJP to generate the jobs promised in the last elections could be its weakness or vulnerability that could help the Congress to cash in on. That is why the Youth Nyay yatra was designed. Most of the youth certainly feel that unemployment in the country is a very serious issue. Realising that the PMs outreach with the youth was not enough, the BJP machinery has been meticulously connecting with young voters. But it appears that the despite various efforts made by Rahul Gandhi to attract the young voters and trying to tell them that the Modi government had failed them and could not provide jobs, the ground level party machinery does not seem to have taken this campaign forward effectively. One thing all parties need to understand is that youth are not dumb lambs. They have clear opinion on various issues.

The Congress believes that jobs, caste census and removal of 50 percent cap on reservations would rain young votes for them. The issue of caste census does not so far seem to have worked in the Hindi heartland. What people particularly the youth look at is the trust factor. The big question is has the Congress been able to win the trust of the youth? It does not appear so. Then will Hindutva and Ram Mandir work with them? Well on such issues too they have definite opinion and it cannot be said that it would rain votes for the BJP.