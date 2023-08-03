Friendship Day 2023: Celebrities who share a soul connection with their best friends

The adage that solid friendships cannot exist between celebrities has often been negated by the stars themselves. The bond between Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Jeetendra, Wahida Rehman, Nanda and Helen was legendary. In recent times too, we have seen many colleagues turning into confidantes and good friends. On World Friendship Day (6 August), here are a few examples of celebrity friendships that have remained steadfast through thick and thin.

Akarsh Khurana and Prajakta Koli

When social media sensation and actor Prajakta Koli was offered Zee Theatre's retro comedy 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti', based on the rip-roaring themes and music of the 90s, she instantly said yes because not only was this a chance to relive an era gone by but to work with director Akarsh Khurana. As she has mentioned in multiple interviews, Akarsh is someone she has always loved as a friend and a mentor. Not only is Akarsh a prolific theatre exponent but also someone who is very generous towards young talent. As Prajakta says, he is someone she reaches out to when she needs a heart-to-heart conversation, some guidance, and encouragement. She also enjoys being on a set with him because he has a 'mean' sense of humour, is a great foodie, and is a prankster even as he draws great performances from his actors.

Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari

Dia Mirza is known for her lasting friendships including with her childhood friend and producer Ananya Rane and her longtime stylist Theia Tekchandaney. However, at her wedding, a well-known industry colleague, Aditi Rao Hydari was also present with whom Dia shares a very close bond. Very few people however know that they know each other from the time they were school girls in Hyderabad’s Vidyaranya High School. As with everything else in their life, these two don't share much on social media about their long and enduring connection even though it is one of the strongest friendships in the industry.

Naseeruddin Shah and Gulzar

This is one friendship that began on an unusual note. When Naseeruddin Shah was a student in FTII, he learned that Gulzar was making a film on Mirza Ghalib with one of his favourite actors Sanjeev Kumar. Shah, who had always loved the poet, felt the casting was a big mistake and wrote a letter to Gulzar, sharing his thoughts. Much later, in 1988, in a twist of fate, Gulzar decided to make a TV series on Ghalib for Doordarshan and cast Shah in it. Even though funds were scarce, the two went on to create a historic show with memorable music by Jagjit Singh. Just a year before, Gulzar had also directed Shah in 'Ijaazat', a tender film about complicated relationships. To date, the two remain good friends and often play badminton together. Gulzar's song, 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai ji' from the 2010 film, 'Ishqiya' was also picturized on Shah and in a way, sums up their evergreen friendship for each other.

Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh

There are many common things between Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. They are both from illustrious families, devoted family men, down-to-earth versatile actors and gifted with a quirky sense of humour. It is then natural that they would be best of friends. Their children are often seen attending birthday parties at each other's homes and the chemistry between the two is quite palpable, be it in the recent OTT talk show, 'Case Toh Banta Hai,’ or films like 'Naach' or 'Bluffmaster' where they faced the camera together. Like all healthy friendships, they are also not averse to pulling each other's legs and showing up for each other when needed. Riteish has often talked about what a prankster Abhishek is on sets and recently raised a lot of laughter when he accused him of stealing props and even the heroine of the Mani Ratnam film, 'Guru'!

Seema Pahwa and Vinay Pathak

Be it the hilarious comedy 'Khajoor Mein Atke', the slice-of-life film 'Chintu Ka Birthday' or 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' or Zee Theatre's literary anthology 'Koi Baat Chale,' the ease between Seema Pahwa and Vinay Pathak as co-artists and friends always manifest itself. Seema directed Vinay in both 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' and 'Koi Baat Chale,' and shares a mutually enriching rapport with him. Both share a love for classic literature and theatre and both of these passions brought them together in 'Koi Baat Chale,’ where Vinay Pathak read Munshi Premchand's short story' Eidgah.' Discussing him, Seema also stated since Vinay is also a writer, he knows how to enjoy the language and extract a new emotion from it.