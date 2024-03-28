Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Got Married in Surprise Ceremony!

In a delightful turn of events, actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot on Wednesday, leaving fans and media in a pleasant tizzy. Whispers of their wedding dominated social media throughout the day, but the couple and their representatives remained tight-lipped.

The news finally broke during the announcement event for Aditi's upcoming Netflix series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ Her absence from the event piqued everyone's curiosity. Stepping in, the host, Sachin Kumbhar, took a moment to acknowledge the reason behind her no-show. He dropped the happy bomb, revealing that Aditi had gotten married that very day! The announcement was met with a wave of congratulations, with Kumbhar commenting on the serendipitous timing of her special day coinciding with the series' launch event.

Media reports suggest the long-time couple exchanged vows at a temple ceremony in Telangana. This news comes as a delightful surprise, especially considering Aditi and Siddharth's on-screen chemistry in their 2021 Telugu film, ‘Maha Samudram.’

Both actors have a slew of promising projects lined up. Aditi is poised to enthral audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand period drama, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The series boasts a stellar cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha. Meanwhile, Siddharth is riding high on the critical acclaim garnered by his recent Tamil film, ‘Chiththa.’

Here's wishing the newlyweds all the happiness as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives!