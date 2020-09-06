Dulquer Salmaan Rules Out Kurup Digital Release On OTT

Noted Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan feels that the content required for OTT is different from that of the content required for movies that will be shown on the big screen in theatres.

If people want OTT content format we will give them that way, says the actor. Dulquer, who says he has no intention to release his movie 'Kurup' on OTT has recently sported his new hairstyle on his Instagram.

He says he did not cut his hair after the shooting stopped in March. This new look has also received a record number of likes on the popular photo sharing app.

Check out Dulquer's lockdown look





The actor said he was apprehensive about the future of his work and the world and used to stare at the ceiling unable to sleep. He felt that the break he had was a blessing in disguise for he could spend some amazing time with his three year old daughter besides cooking, reading and playing.

He is worried about the mounting interest costs for his recently started production house. His latest production "Maniyarayile Ashokan" was released after a long lapse of time on Netflix for Onam. The movie got mixed opinion from the audience but still stands at number 3 in India on Netflix.

The actor who is not demotivated by this says he employed a new team under his production house for that movie and all of them including himself learnt some new lessons. This latest movie of the actor features American Indian actor Jacob Gregory in a lead role for the first time. Dulquer salmaan, who is known for his lovely attitude in the film industry is now busy again with film production.

The actor said that this movie was produced on the insistence of Gregory and a few youngsters and he wanted to take a chance even if it went wrong. The actor says that the movie Kurup was not designed to release on OTT.

"You need a crowd to react to it hence kurup won't be viable for OTT," says the actor. Speaking about Soubin and Suraj who used to be comedians, the actor says "Soubin was an assistant director for 17 years and by his sheer talent he became a lead actor. The same goes with Suraj, he was doing comedy roles for a long time and when he decided to do a serious cinema he became a phenomenon." However, the actor feels that as soon as an actor becomes a star, it puts a burden and every film is expected to do certain numbers.

But with Mohanlal and Mammooty it is a different case. Because of their career graphs, they had a huge fan following over three and half decades. But for us we must constantly keep doing good content to remain in the fray he signs off.