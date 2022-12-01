Here Is The New Poster Of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham Starrer 'Pathaan'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back to the silver screens with the Pathaan movie after a couple of years. This movie also has B-Town talented actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. So, the trio are all set to treat the audience with a complete action thriller. Earlier the makers dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of this most-awaited movie and now, as the release date is nearing, they shared the new poster.

Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham shared the new poster of the Pathaan movie and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, SRK also wrote, "Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf".

Deepika also wrote, "#55DaysToPathaan #Pathaan ONLY at a big screen near you! Releasing 25th January, 2023! In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Coming to John, he said, "The rules of the game are about to change. #55DaysToPathaan".

In the poster, all the three stars are seen in modish avatars holding the guns!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it first showcased a glimpse of the past life of Pathaan as he will be captured in his last mission and is shown being tortured. But he is back and showed off his terrific action mode. He looked amazing holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Then enters Deepika Padukone with black gown and walks down in style! Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser. SRK's romantic glimpse with Deepika and his last dialogue, "Apni Kurchi ki peti bandlo, mausam begadne wale hai" also raised the expectations on the movie.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. As of now the shooting is completed and the post-production works are going on.

SRK is also part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan movie. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.