Nikhil, Manchu Vishnu And Akshay Kumar Expressed Their Disappointment On Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Richa Chadha dropped a controversial tweet. She actually dropped a comment on Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's social media post. He stated that the army is ready to take an action to capture POK and are waiting for the orders. But Richa replied to the post and wrote, "Galwan says hi". This tweet hurt many people as we all know that 28 Indian soldiers lost their lives while fighting with Chinese army at Galwan. Off late, Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and Tollywood young actors Nikhil and Manchu Vishnu also expressed their disappointment on Richa's tweet and dropped their views on Twitter page…



Akshay Kumar

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Sharing the screenshot of Richa's tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Nikhil Siddhartha

20 Brave Indian soldiers gave up their lives at Galwan protecting our country and us. Reading about their Ultimate Sacrifice still brings tears to our eyes. FORGET POLITICS. Our Army and the Armed forces should always be respected and never insulted. @RichaChadha plz #IndiaFirst pic.twitter.com/SZvaOtKMEv — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 24, 2022

He also shared the screenshot and wrote, "20 Brave Indian soldiers gave up their lives at Galwan protecting our country and us. Reading about their Ultimate Sacrifice still brings tears to our eyes. FORGET POLITICS. Our Army and the Armed forces should always be respected and never insulted. @RichaChadha plz #IndiaFirst".

Vishnu Manchu

What is wrong with this woman???? How can you even imagine such a horrid line? Everyone in the armed forces should be worshipped if not anything else's for their service to our great country. Just hurts to see such ungrateful Indians. pic.twitter.com/zOD5w9QZi7 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 24, 2022

His tweet reads, "What is wrong with this woman???? How can you even imagine such a horrid line? Everyone in the armed forces should be worshipped if not anything else's for their service to our great country. Just hurts to see such ungrateful Indians."

Well, Richa also apologised the people with her latest tweet…

Her message reads, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally, my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood".

According to sources, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also filed a complaint on Richa in uhu Police Station, Mumbai.