OTT Report: Salman's Radhe And Dhanush's Karnan Make Noise On The Small Screens

It is all known that the Covid-19 lockdown has made once again people sit at homes. As the theatres are shut, once again the producers are eyeing on the digital platforms like Amazon, Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar and AHA. Well, Salman Khan gave a sweet shock to all his fans by releasing his Radhe movie on the Zee Plex platform. Even Dhanush also followed the same route and dropped his Karnan on Amazon Prime.

Well, there are a few other movies too which were released on small screens in May. Take a look!



1. Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai



Being a Salman Khan's action thriller, Radhe movie is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and has Disha Patani as the lead lady. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, this movie hit the small screens via Zee Plex with pay per view service on 14th May, 2021.

Result: This movie was a total entertainer for Salman Khan's fans but got a mixed review as it is totally an old subject which was renewed with Salman Khan's action essence.

2. Karnan



Another most awaited movie of Kollywood was Dhanush's Karnan. Being a complete action drama, it shows off Dhanush as a fearless villager. He fights for the rights of the people and where officials try to suppress the people with the help of the Police. But Dhanush stands for his people and makes his people own their rights. This movie got released on 14th May, 2020 via Amazon Prime OTT platform.

Result: Blockbuster HIT

3. Cinema Bandi



This movie was a small budget Tollywood movie that was released on 14th May, 2020 on the Netflix platform. This film features many debut actors and thus it was a complete fresh story. It all starts off with a passenger leaving an expensive camera in the auto. Then the auto driver starts taking the movie with the help of his villagers. But unfortunately, the camera breaks. Then they try to repair it but in the end, it handed over to its original owner. But she gets impressed with the film shot by the villagers and helps them to complete it.

Result: A small story with maximum new actors is totally a fresh story and impresses the audience with its entertaining plot.

4. Thank You Brother



Well, Anasuya's Thank You Brother movie was also the best entertainers during this lockdown period. She will be seen as a pregnant lady who lost her husband. While Viraj will be showcased as a rich brat. Both get stuck in an elevator and thereafter Anasuya gets the labour pains. How Viraj helps her in that deadly situation forms the crux of the story. This movie was released on May 17th, 2021 on AHA platform

Result: Average hit.

5. Check



Nithiin's Check is a thriller movie that was already released on the big screens. But it didn't stay long in the theatres with its poor plot. But surprisingly, this movie garnered millions of views on the small screens. It was released on Sun Next on May 14th. He will be arrested by the Police with terrorist allegations but he learns the Chess game in jail and wins the Common Wealth Medal too. But at the end, he manages to escape from the prison and leaves the audience await for the sequel.