Rashmika Mandanna’s little fans groove to ‘Pushpa’ song ‘Saami Saami’
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie 'Animal', recently took to social media and reacted to a video of her fans grooving to her hit track ‘Saami Saami’ from the pan-India blockbuster hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The actress upon watching the video said: “So cute”.
Recently, a couple of little girls danced to ‘Saami Saami’ in full vigour. The endearing video of these young girls dancing to the beloved track quickly went viral on social media platforms, where the hoard of little fans seamlessly imitated her every move from the song, pose by pose.
A social media user shared the video of these talented young dancers and captioned: "One more cutie added to the list. Craze for ‘Pushpa’ songs ain’t stopping anytime soon.”
'Saami Saami' has become a very popular track and numerous such videos have appeared on social media with various netizens giving their own dance rendition of the track. From fans to celebrities, almost everyone gave in to the allure of Allu Arjun’s film and this track which ended up gaining the status of an icon.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in the highly anticipated 'Animal,' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The recently released teaser has garnered praise for the actress's appearance in the film.
Additionally, she is also set to star in the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’ which has become one of the most eagerly awaited films owing to the success of its predecessor.
The SIMMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) winner apart from ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Animal’ will also be seen in the films ‘Rainbow’, ‘D51’ and more, most of which are finished midway or are undergoing post-production process.