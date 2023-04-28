Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha Movie Will Be Released In Hindi And Other Languages On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Sai Dharam Tej bagged the biggest hit of his career with Virupaksha movie. This is his big comeback movie after recovering from the deadly bike accident. Same like Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 movie, Virupaksha will now be released in Hindi and other languages on 5th May… The makers shared this good news through social media by releasing the poster of Virupaksha…

Along with the makers, even Tej also shared this good news on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, they also wrote, "After the Blockbuster Success in Telugu, We are gearing up to release #Virupaksha in other languages Hindi release - @GTelefilms Tamil release - @StudioGreen2 Malayalam release - @E4Emovies".

The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Well, Tej also praised graphic designer Ananth for his amazing work… "Respected @ananth_designer your effort for the posters needs recognition for sure as you have provided the right hype and right expectations for the film…the beauty about your work is every element in the posters represented the film andi…kudos to your work and thought process behind every poster. thank you sir for your contribution towards our blockbuster #Virupakasha".

Going with the Virupaksha plot, Tej enters the mystic village Rudravanam as someone from his family belongs to this place. He then falls in love with Samyuktha but later realises that the village people are kept in dark with the superstitious beliefs. Later, he raises his voice against the black magic and starts chasing the mystery behind the mysterious deaths of the village.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Brahmaji and Sunil. It is released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.