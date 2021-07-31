Top
Watch These Awesome Shows And Movies On The OTT Platforms And Make Your Weekend!

OTT Platforms for Entertaining weekends
Highlights

The best way of entertainment is to watch movies and new shows on the OTT platforms.

Guys, it's the weekend time and as the Covid-19 pandemic is still not gone completely, it is safe to stay at home. The best way of entertainment is to watch movies and new shows on the OTT platforms. Even AHA, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime OTT platforms are also leaving no stone unturned in captivating the audience with their intriguing and interesting shows.

So, we Hans India have come up with a list of new movies and shows of these OTT platforms especially for our readers… Take a look!

AHA

1. One

Star Cast: Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Joju George and Siddique

2. Hero

Star Cast: Rishab Shetty, Ganavi Laxman, Pramod Shetty and Pradeep Shetty

3. Needa

Star Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Izin Hash

4. Kudi Yedamaithe

Star Cast: Amala Paul

5. Aha Bhojanambu

Cooking show with ace actress Lakshmi Manchu!

Netflix

Mimi

Star Cast: Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi

Amazon Prime

Narappa

Star Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani


Disney + Hotstar

One of the best OTT platforms, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to entertain the audience with a complete new set of shows. Right from family drama to crime thrillers, it has a long list of shows which fall under the must-watch category. Take a look!

1. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol

2. Aarya season 2

Star Cast: Sushmita Sen

3. Six Suspects

Star Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana

4. City of Dreams season 2

Star Cast: Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, and Sachin Pilgaonkar

5. Escaype Live

Star Cast: Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey and Ritvik Sahor

6. Fear 1.0

Star Cast: Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajesh Tailang

7. Gharshana

Star Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu

8. My Perfect Husband

Star Cast: Satyaraj

9. Family Matters

Star Cast: Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda, and Sonia Agarwal

10. Those Pricey Thakur Girls

Star Cast: Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar, and Poonam Dhillon

11. The Legend of Hanuman season 2

Voice by Sharad Kelkar for the animated movie

12. Criminal Justice season 3

Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi

13. Special Ops 1.5

Star Cast: Kay Kay Meno

Watch these shows and movies and make your weekend a joyous one!

