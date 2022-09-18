19th annual Chef Awards by ICF to honour culinary artistes

On October 14th, as part of the celebrations of International Chefs Day, the Indian Culinary Forum will deliver the 19th edition of the eagerly awaited annual Chef Awards.

The Annual Chef Honors celebration will take place at the Hotel Pride Plaza in Aerocity, New Delhi, where the ICF will commemorate the accomplishments of 17 exceptional culinary artists by presenting them with awards.

"The cherished Indian Chef Awards, first initiated nineteen years back in 2004 by ICF, have become Indian culinary industry's most respected and most valued testament for talent and skill recognition in addition to becoming the biggest platform for knowledge sharing amongst industry stakeholders. This year's event will further cement ICF Awards as the finest platform for knowledge sharing, talent recognition of Indian Chefs, and spreading goodwill and footprint of Indian cuisine around the world," said Chef Davinder Kumar, President of Indian Culinary Forum.

Chef Davinder Kumar added: "The Award event has three segments including Culinary Competitions, Knowledge Summit, and the Chef Awards. The ICF culinary competition will be held at Banarsidass Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts, New Delhi where over 150 professional chefs will showcase their culinary skills in 11 different categories. WACS-certified noted chef Dayashankar Sharma is the chairperson of this year's jury while well-known Chef Sireesh Saxena is the organizing secretary."

The Knowledge Summit, which this year celebrates its tenth year, will offer a forum for debate and discussion on topics affecting the Industry. This year's Knowledge Summit will put a specific emphasis on discussing strategies to promote Indian cuisine internationally and laying out the future directions for the food and beverage industry. The top names in the hospitality industry, educators, food reviewers, and connoisseurs will all be present at the Knowledge Summit, which aims to raise awareness of the profession among the general public.

"ICF's aim is not merely recognition of talents but also empowering talents with latest culinary knowledge and skills which not only helps in career development but also helps the country by spreading the footprint of Indian cuisine around the world," said Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of Indian Culinary Forum.

Talking about the program Chef Vivek Saggar added: "There are six special award categories which include Lifetime Achievement Award, Golden Hat, Silver Hat, Academic Silver Hat, Pastry Chef of the Year, Lady Chef of the Year, The Culinary Competitions (Trade Test) category includes Master Chef of the Year, Master Chef Kebabs, Master Chef Indian Pattissarie, Master Chef Indian Sweets, Master Chef International Cuisine, Master Chef North Indian Cuisine, Master Chef Oriental Cuisine Award, Master Chef Baker Award, Master Chef South East & West, Student Chef of the Year Female, Student Chef of the Year Male."