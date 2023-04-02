48 hours in Tri-Valley, California

Tri-Valley is a picturesque group of three valleys in the Mount Diablo region of California. Located just 30 miles east of San Francisco, the Tri-Valley consists of four cities, Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, and Danville and their unique history and charm. The region is also one of California's oldest wine regions, a craft beer trail with a delightfully diverse restaurant scene, an award-winning Ice Cream Trail, adorable downtowns, plenty of music and theater, unspoiled hiking trails, and endless scopes to experience offbeat travel. The Tri-Valley is accessible from anywhere in the Bay Area, especiallyfrom San Francisco, thus providing visitors the perfect weekend getaway to this beautiful destination. Spend just two days in Tri-Valley to experience a range of diverseactivities, sight-seeing, food, drinks, and more.

Day 1

Start your day off right with breakfast at Sideboard Neighborhood Kitchen and Coffee Bar (a stop on the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail) in Danville. They locally source all their ingredients and even have a trendy coffee bar.

After fueling up, head over to beautiful Mt. Diablo State Park accessible via Mt. Diablo Scenic Blvd. in Danville. Enjoy a nice morning hike, or for a different perspective of the mountain, visit Tao House, home of Pulitzer-winning playwright, Eugene O'Neill and now a National Historic Site. The view of Mt. Diablo is amazing through the writer's window, and the old barn still hosts his plays today.

For shopping and lunch, head to downtown Danville. Hartz Avenue and East Prospect Avenue are perfect streets to spend the afternoon window shopping at Francesca's or finding a scrumptious nibble at Danville Chocolates. Danville Harvest is a great option for lunch nearby. All their food is sourced with fresh, organic ingredients.

After lunch, don't miss the world-class Blackhawk Museum in Danville where you'll discover interesting exhibitions from—Spirt of the Old West, Art of Africa, Into China or the world-renowned Automotive Gallery. One ticket gets you in to all exhibits.

Take the back road via Camino Tassajara for an unforgettable country drive to Dublin. If you come in the winter, you'll know exactly how this city got its name. The emerald green hills are a jaw-dropper. And what better spot to hop on the Tri-Valley Beer Trail. Thirsty Bay, Inc 82 and Caps N' Taps have exactly what you're looking for when it comes to beer or cider, as well as a relaxing vibe in which to enjoy your company.

For dinner, continue on the Beer Trail for some of the Tri-Valley's best food. Bottle Taps in Pleasanton has mouthwatering food pairings that go with both beer and wine. If you're a lover of spice and heat, ask for their ghost pepper jack cheese. Live music usually starts at 7:00 pm.

Day 2

Wake up to Tri-Valley's famous Caffeine Trail with a fresh brewed coffee and scrumptious meal at artisan cafe The Press, with two locations, in Pleasanton and Livermore.

Once awake, you're going to want to head down to Lake Del Valle in Livermore with its gorgeous views and plenty of trails to get the heart pumping. You could even rent a boat or kayak, but be sure to keep an eye out for golden eagles, as Del Valle Regional Park is home to one of the country's largest golden eagle habitats.

After enjoying the great outdoors, reward yourself with some retail therapy at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore. Shopping makes everyone hungry so pop across the street and make way for dumplings at a number of authentic restaurants at Pacific Pearl.

"Wine" down with some wine tasting at Ruby Hill Winery in Pleasanton. Their history goes way back to the 1800's, before Prohibition! With 55 tasting rooms in Tri-Valley's Livermore Valley, including the popular wine blending experience at Wente Vineyards, you'll want to check out as many as you can in California's original wine country!

Finish off your weekend with an exquisite dining experience at Sabio on Main. This spectacular farm to fork tapas restaurant is located in historic Downtown Pleasanton. Afterwards, get a little something for the road from the famous Meadowlark Dairy Drive-Thru, one of the Tri-Valley Ice Cream Trail's most popular stops. Treat yourself to a soft serve cone without even getting out of the car.