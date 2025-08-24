A green legacy: CMD N Balaram sets record with 19,775 trees planted across Singareni

In an inspiring act of dedication to the environment, N. Balaram, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), has crossed a remarkable milestone—personally planting a total of 19,775 saplings since 2019. His most recent effort included the plantation of 204 fruit-bearing trees at the company’s Bungalows area in coal town Kothagudem Telangana State as part of the Vanamahotsavam celebrations.

From One Sapling to Nearly Twenty Thousand

What began as a symbolic gesture on World Environment Day, June 5, 2019—when CMD Balaram planted 108 saplings—has grown into a consistent and mission-driven effort. Over the last six years, he has actively participated in plantation drives across every operational area of SCCL, from the coal belts of Telangana to the company’s greener outskirts, setting an example for thousands of employees and local communities.

His commitment is not merely symbolic; it reflects a deep personal conviction about the role of individual action in combating climate change and environmental degradation.

“Plant Three Saplings Each – That’s All It Takes”

Speaking at the recent Vanamahotsavam event, Balaram emphasized that environmental protection is a shared responsibility.

“Governments and institutions can lead the way, but it is the people who must carry the mission forward. If every individual plants just three saplings, it will transform our surroundings,” he said.

To translate this into action, SCCL under his leadership is offering free fruit-bearing saplings to individuals and communities willing to nurture them.

Fruitful Change: Empowering Rural Households

Singareni’s green efforts extend beyond symbolic gestures. The company has distributed over 22.9 million fruit-bearing saplings to residents of surrounding villages. These trees not only contribute to environmental health but also offer nutritional and economic support to rural families who are now harvesting fruits for home use and local markets.

54.7 Million Saplings, 15,231 Hectares: A Model for Green Industry

Under Balaram’s guidance, SCCL has undertaken one of the largest afforestation drives in India’s industrial sector. Over 54.7 million saplings have been planted across 15,231 hectares, with dedicated nurseries and green zones maintained by the company. This effort reflects SCCL’s commitment to integrating sustainability with its core operations in the coal mining sector.

While many may see mining and environmentalism as contradictory, Balaram believes they can coexist with responsible action and strong will.

Legacy Beyond Wealth

In a powerful closing message, Balaram reminded all present:

“We don’t need to leave behind material wealth for future generations. Let us leave them clean air, green spaces, and a healthy planet. That is the most precious inheritance.”

His words, backed by years of consistent action, serve as a call to action for citizens, companies, and governments alike. In an era of environmental urgency, leaders like N. Balaram demonstrate that meaningful change begins with one tree at a time—planted not just for today, but for tomorrow.

SCCL CMD N Balram sapling plants in Singareni area Kothagudem.