A guide to upcoming festivals in Goa

As the monsoon clouds gather over the lush landscapes of Goa, the air is filled with anticipation for the vibrant festivals that mark this season. From cultural celebrations to religious rituals, each festival in Goa during the monsoon holds its own unique charm, offering visitors and locals alike a glimpse into the rich ensemble of Goan traditions. In this article, we will delve into the upcoming festivals that define the monsoon season in this coastal paradise.

Sao Joao Festival:

One of the most popular monsoon festivals in Goa is the Sao Joao Festival, celebrated with great fervor across the state. Named after St. John the Baptist, this feast day is marked by water-centric festivities, where revelers jump into wells, rivers, and ponds.

The Sao Joao Festival is celebrated annually in Goa on 24th June. Colorful water floats, traditional music, and locals and tourists alike wear copels (floral wreaths) add to the festive atmosphere, making it a joyous occasion for all.

Sangodd Festival:

Kicking off the monsoon festivities is the Sangodd Festival, a traditional boat festival celebrated by the fishing community in Goa. Annually, on June 29th, Goa commemorates the feast days of Saint Peter and Saint Paul. Saint Peter, holds profound significance for the fishing community and this festival marks the commencement of the 'rampon' fishing season, prompting rituals of sea blessings and boat preparations for the impending endeavors.

In observance of this festivity, canoes are ingeniously interconnected with wooden planks, setting a transient stage atop the water. The day's festivities unfold upon this platform, adorned with embellished boats bedecked with coconut palms, blooms, and colorful balloons. Additional boat structures reminiscent of churches grace the water's surface. Equipped with sound systems, fishermen in vibrant attire entertain the audience with folk dances, musical performances, skits, and cherished traditional melodies.

Chikhal Kalo Festival:

A religious festival known as "The Mud Festival," is a traditional celebration observed during the monsoon season in Goa particularly in June. Originating from the village of Marcel in Ponda, this unique festival centers around the Devki Krishna Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna and his mother Devki.

While the precise origins of the festival remain unclear, the villagers commemorate it with great enthusiasm each year. Festivities include joyful revelry, where participants gleefully roll in the mud and engage in traditional games. The grounds adjacent to the Devki Krishna Temple transform into a bustling arena, welcoming attendees.

Touxeachem Festival:

At the core of this elaborate feast lies an intriguing custom where devotees offer cucumbers to St. Anne as a gesture of reverence. This unique tradition originates from the abundance of cucumbers during the season, symbolizing gratitude in a fitting manner. Cucumbers also mark the first harvest of the season in Goa.

According to the clergy, individuals bring two cucumbers, placing one at the feet of Our Lady while touching the other to the sacred statue. The cucumbers presented during the festivities are then shared among the local community, visiting priests, and nearby villages. Some prefer to savor the cucumbers fresh, while others incorporate them into revitalizing salads.

Bonderam Festival:

As the monsoon showers drench the landscape, the picturesque island of Divar comes alive with the vibrant Bonderam Festival. Held on the fourth Saturday of August, this festival is characterized by a colorful parade featuring mock battles between rival wards of the village. Each group displays elaborate floats adorned with flags, vying for the coveted Trophy. The festivities are attended by tourists in large numbers, it culminates in a spirited celebration of Goan culture, complete with music, dance, and delicious food. As the monsoon descends upon Goa, it brings with it a whirlwind of festivities that capture the essence of Goan culture and tradition. From boat processions to culinary celebrations, each festival offers a unique glimpse into the rich heritage of this coastal paradise. So, pack your bags, don your festive attire, and immerse yourself in the magic of monsoon festivities in Goa.