A journey beyond geography

It is a common belief in Indian culture that pilgrimage or tirtha as they call in Hindi is a great religious endeavour and is essential for the true devotees of God and that it helps the soul in liberation from the past sins. That is why in India, many devout people undertake pilgrimages to holy places, hoping that the visit will fill them with inner power or cleanse them of their sins. The very fact that people go on a pilgrimage shows that they have a desire to get some kind of religious experience from which they hope to benefit either in terms of getting rid of their sins or finding more peace or having other wishes fulfilled.

But rarely does it bring about a permanent change in their life or in their way of thinking or behaviour. And it’s a fact that no one would completely deny, because once they are back from the pilgrimage, people resume their old ways of living and any uplifting or elevated experience that they have had on pilgrimage, remains just a temporary experience that may, at the most, be cherished by them all their life. Thus, it does not result in any elevation in their consciousness because most of us fail to understand the fact that such a transformation takes place only in the soul and cannot be brought about by a physical exercise of going on a pilgrimage.

Remember! A holy place can inspire us, but it cannot change us unless we work on ourselves. Hence, true pilgrimage begins not at the first step on a mountain trail, but at the first moment of honest inner introspection. We must thus understand that a subtle transformation requires spiritual effort, and for that the soul has to travel to the holiest of abodes which is called the soul world — which is the home of all souls as well as the Supreme Soul.

It is a region of eternal peace and purity from where all souls come down to this planet to play their role in the world drama.

The practice by which the soul journeys to that abode is called Rajyoga. One must understand that the soul itself does not travel there, but goes there by a thought, by remembering that abode and its Father, the Supreme Soul, who lives there.

When the soul thus establishes a link of love with its home and Father, the qualities of peace, purity, love and power begin to flow into it.

This unique experience nourishes the soul, empowers it and cleanses it of all the impurities that it has acquired by coming under negative influences of this world. This loveful spiritual journey, when performed even for a short while daily, gradually makes the soul strong enough to resist all that is harmful to its well-being, and get rid of vices that give it sorrow.

This journey does not require any money, prior bookings, other material resources or physical strain. In fact, it can be performed in the comfort of one’s home, any time one likes, and for as long as one wants. Isn’t it exciting? So, what are you waiting for? Let’s embark on this wonderful journey of self-transformation and get empowered from within.

