A kid-friendly guide to exploring Tri-Valley

The Tri-Valley area, known as one of California’s safest regions, is an ideal destination for a family trip, featuring idyllic, kid-friendly communities and activities, and sprawling outdoor recreation areas and parks. Interactive museums, theme parks, indoor play areas, fun food options, and more allow kids of all ages to explore their curious and growing minds in the most welcoming environments. Conveniently located just 30 miles from San Francisco, the cities of Tri-Valley, namely Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, and Danville, offer extensive opportunities for exploration and adventure. Here is a four-day family-friendly itinerary that takes you and your family through the distinctive charm and the best spots at each of these cities in Tri-Valley.

Livermore

Start your day with a wholesome breakfast at Monica’s Livermore, then make your way to Lost World Adventures, a massive family-fun centre featuring play structures, arcade games, black light mini-golf, five climbing walls, a ropes course, mini bowling, a 7,000 square foot multi-level laser tag arena and a ninja agility course.

Spend the afternoon at one of Livermore’s wineries, offering large lawns and safe spaces for your kids to play while you enjoy a glass of wine. Head to the rustic, five-acre property of Boa Ventura de Caires Winery, located in the southeast corner of Livermore Valley Wine Country and featuring a large barn tasting room, two lawn tasting areas, a tyre swing, and chickens. The large front lawn at McGrail Vineyards and Winery is another perfect spot for family picnics, featuring gorgeous views of surrounding vineyards, two bocce ball courts, and the green light to bring your own umbrellas, tents, and food.

End the day with a family-friendly dinner at Sauced BBQ or First Street Alehouse before winding down at any of Livermore’s premier accommodations such as Fairfield Inn & Suites Livermore, Homewood Suites by Hilton Livermore, Hilton Garden Inn Livermore, or The Purple Orchid Wine Country Resort & Spa.

Danville

In Danville, the Blackhawk Museum consists of five world-class galleries all housed under one roof. While it is mostly known for its rotating car collection featuring rare and historically significant automobiles, it is also home to the award-winning Spirit of the Old West gallery, the World of Nature gallery, the Into China gallery, and the Art of Africa gallery. The entire museum is kid-friendly; the completely immersive World of Nature gallery is especially popular amongst younger crowds. Later, try fresh ingredients and a charming menu at Fat Maddie’s Blackhawk.

Located in Mount Diablo State Park, just a short drive from the South Entrance Gate, Rock City is a fun outdoor space for all ages to explore. This park within a park features ancient wind caves, amazing views of the surrounding foothills, and viewable fossils in stoney outcrops. Follow the “Trail through Time” to view some of the area’s most interesting rock formations and crawl through this natural playground of tunnels and caves.

End your afternoon with a round of pizza at Ascona Pizza Company with the family. Alternately, stop at Downtown Danville hotspot and participant of the Tri-Valley Beer Trail, Danville Brewing Company, to try out their award-winning beers and amazing food before indulging in sweet treats at Lottie’s Creamery, a part of the Tri-Valley Ice Cream Trail, offering a menu of fresh, small-batch ice creams and cookies in a family-friendly setting. Ginger Green Tea, Vanilla Salted Almond Toffee, and Mint Fudge Cookie are just a few fan-favourite flavours. Following a scrumptious lunch and desserts, visit Osage Park, named after a specific species of orange that used to grow on this property, featuring an “old west” themed play structure complete with a kid-size train station.

End the evening at the kid-friendly Hazy BBQ to try out their irresistible meats, beer, salads, and more. For accommodation options in Danville, Best Western Danville Sycamore Inn on the north end of the Tri-Valley area, offers a sprawling, peaceful community.

Pleasanton

Spend a leisurely but creative day with your family at Pleasanton’s Créatif Art Studio, a kid-friendly space that combines art and technology in a futuristic approach to art making. Work with a variety of mediums including canvas, pottery, ceramic, unfinished wood, and even rocks to ignite young creative minds. Colour Me Mine is another popular Downtown Pleasanton pottery store featuring a variety of paint-your-own products.

Food offerings in Pleasanton comprise an array of various flavours and cuisines. From pizzas at Gay Nineties Pizza or Zachary’s Pizza Pleasanton to the casual dining concept at SideTrack Bar + Grill, there is something for everyone palate. End the culinary exploration at Downtown Pleasanton staple and popular Tri-Valley Ice Cream Trail spot, Meadowlark Dairy, also California’s oldest certified dairy. Enjoy classic and unique flavours of house-made ice cream served in what is affectionately referred to as “swirlies”.

Retire for the day at one of Pleasanton’s many hotel options such as The Rose Hotel, Pleasanton Marriott, HYATT House Pleasanton, or DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pleasanton at the Club.

Dublin

The next adventure awaits at The Dublin Wave, Tri-Valley’s premier aquatic recreational centre, full of fun activities like a water slide tower, swimming and sports pools, and a kid-friendly water playground. Post up at one of their shaded picnic tables or rent a poolside cabana or loungers for an exciting morning of family-friendly fun. Later, Denica’s Real Food Kitchen in Dublin is a good stop for brunch.

Continue the fun at Imagine Playground, an all-abilities playground located in Dublin, crafted to offer play structures and amenities accessible to individuals with various special needs.

End the eventful day at Denica’s Real Food Kitchen before checking into the cosy suites and rooms of Aloft Dublin-Pleasanton or Hyatt Place Dublin/Pleasanton for a well-deserved rest for the entire family.