A plethora of engaging articles with social relevance

Dr. Ravi Prakash Tiwari’s latest book, ‘A Cornucopia of Articles,’ is a compendious depiction of issues pertaining to science, society, environment, security, academics, spirituality, politics, economics, health, agriculture, global warming, ISRO, and many others. It incorporates thirty articles written in sublime language. This book is socially relevant as it raises awareness about a medley of consequential temporal and spiritual issues. It aids society in learning how to tackle heat, save the environment, use gadgets judiciously, alleviate depression and suicidal tendencies, maintain cleanliness, test food for adulteration, soothe the mind, reduce food wastage, and more.

In the first chapter, ‘Role of the UAE and Israel in Assuaging Water Crisis,’ Dr Ravi depicts how these countries have solved the water crisis by inventing technology to purify wastewater and employing drip irrigation to conserve water. In the next chapter, ‘Artificial Intelligence,’ he explains how AI will play major roles in curing cancer, combating crime, predicting pandemics, and more.

In the article ‘Environmental Apocalypse,’ he discusses the causes, impacts, and solutions to environmental issues. The article ‘Upheaval’ in France highlights the perils posed by immigration. The chapter ‘Pros and Cons of Using Digital Gadgets’ elaborates on the need to use gadgets judiciously.

The article China: A Malediction to Humanity exposes how China has blatantly orchestrated conspiracies to breach the territorial integrity of its neighbours and defied international laws. The chapter ‘Khalistan – A Separatist Movement’ serves as a reminder to separatists that they cannot coerce India into capitulation. The chapter ‘Self-Reliant India in the Defense Sector’ reveals how India’s defense ecosystem has transformed and how the country has embraced women in the military.

The chapter ‘Destigmatize Suicides to Save Live’s delves into the causes of suicides and suggests ways to prevent suicidal tendencies. The chapter ‘Changes in Kashmir after the Abrogation of Article 370’ showcases how Kashmir has progressed in every sphere of life. The chapter ‘Food Gives the Food for Thought’ emphasizes the need to bolster staples with micronutrients to make the labour force robust.

The chapter on Aditya-L1 outlines its journey and functions in India’s progress, while the chapter on ‘Chandrayaan-3’ offers similar insights. The chapter ‘Biggest Causes of Bloodshed’ discusses the undeclared third world war.

Society will undoubtedly pressurise the government to adopt solutions inspired by other countries to overcome some of the vexing problems mentioned in the book. Students with a scientific bent of mind will be intrigued by the scientific facts shared in the articles. Since these articles were originally published in esteemed newspapers like ‘The Daily Guardian,’ there can be no doubt about the quality of their content.

The book is replete with all the ingredients to become a bestseller. It not only educates readers about universal facts but also enriches their vocabulary with idioms, phrases, and high-standard words. It is devoutly hoped that students and teachers will consider it a prized possession.