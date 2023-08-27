A unique exhibition to showcase art legends Basquiat & Warhol

Christie’s and Hyundai Card unveil “Heads On: Basquiat & Warhol”, marking the first joint exhibition of these two art legends in Seoul in over three decades. Opening in September at STORAGE by Hyundai Card, this exhibition will present a meticulously curated selection of exceptional masterpieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, who became great friends and prolific collaborators in the 1980s. The exhibition contributes to a major international moment for art in South Korea, coinciding with Frieze Seoul and Kiaf art fair, and serves as a testament to Christie’s continued commitment and enthusiasm for empowering and propelling the country’s dynamic art scene forward.

“Heads On: Basquiat & Warhol” leads a dance between the revelations of two of America’s greatest artists, whose visual philosophies remain as relevant today as ever before.

The exhibition brings together a selected group of important works executed by Basquiat from 1981 – 1984, arguably his most creative years, alongside iconic Warhol motifs including his self-portrait, seamlessly uniting their distinct artistic expressions. This unique collection of works resounds with the artists’ engagement with the world around them, and it pulses with the unparalleled creative energy that fueled the meteoric rise and fall of these 20th century art legends.













Francis Belin, President, Christie’s Asia Pacific, commented, “Following the phenomenal success of last year’s ‘Flesh and Soul: Bacon/Ghenie’ exhibition, we are pleased to continue our contribution to the Korean art scene with an exhibition of works by Basquiat and Warhol, two of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

This event is a reflection of our commitment to sharing art of international significance with South Korea. As we look forward to the upcoming Frieze Week in Seoul, we invite art enthusiasts to join us in exploring this unique exhibition, a meeting point of global art and local appreciation.”

Hak Jun Lee, General Manager, Christie’s Korea, added, “We are very honoured to work with Hyundai Card to stage this remarkable display of Basquiat and Warhol’s seminal works at STORAGE, nestled in one of the most dynamic art hotspots in Seoul.

This collaborative initiative will provide an unparalleled opportunity for our discerning collectors and the broader public to immerse themselves in the magnificent oeuvres of these two revolutionary artists.”

Cristian Albu, Deputy Chairman, Co-Head of the 20th and 21st Century Art Department, Christie’s Asia Pacific, shared, “The curatorial vision of this exhibition emphasizes the lively interplay and the unique camaraderie between Basquiat and Warhol, a friendship marked by mutual inspiration and artistic innovation.

Their masterful creations, which transcend time and space, speak a universal language of creativity that resonates across cultural boundaries. As we bring these extraordinary works to Seoul during such a vibrant and international week for art in the city, we are thrilled to offer art aficionados an opportunity to appreciate the profound influence of these iconic artists on contemporary aesthetics.”

A Hyundai Card spokesperson commented, “Hyundai Card has previously collaborated with MoMA and Tate to exhibit world-renowned works of art in Korea. With the upcoming Frieze week attracting art lovers to Seoul, we are delighted to collaborate with Christie’s to present this meaningful and special exhibition.”