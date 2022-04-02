Actor Abhash Kumar Makharia spills beans on recreating Kapil Dev

Actor Abhash Kumar Makharia best known for his 'Grahan' and short film 'Old Wine' is seen playing Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in recent Airtel 5G advertisement which recreates the in-stadia experience of Kapil Dev's legendary 175 run innings from the '1983 Cricket World Cup', that was missing till now due to television strict took place that time.



The young actor Abhash gets candid about the challenges of playing Kapil Dev, his preparation for the role and his encounter with Kapil Dev. About his acting journey he says, "While working in textiles, watching making of the movies, especially watching the movie Birdman, made me curious to know about theatre and acting and I ended up enrolling at Barry John acting studio in 2015, where training with Saurabh Sachdeva and Barry John Laid foundation for coming seven years in theatre."

Sharing his encounter with Kapil Dev on set he says, "When I met Kapil sir on set, he was pleasantly surprised that I looked like young him and he was generous to give me approval that I should play him with freedom as cricketing part was yet to be shot. The pads I was wearing got loose, so he himself fixed them, got to see his presence of mind and groundedness, he didn't have to do it. My respect multiplied for him."

How you bagged the advertisement? He says, "Casting team at Mukesh Chabbra contacted me and auditioned for it and they thought I fit for the role completely."

Sharing his joy on playing Kapil Dev he states, "Playing Kapil sir was an experience I'll take it to my grave. Although, it was a recreation of one innings, legendary innings of 175, the mere opportunity to play was personal. As like many Indians, cricket is my childhood love, and like many fathers, Kapil sir has been my father's sporting hero. So when he saw me, playing his hero, it gives a feeling which escapes words, filled with thankfulness to life's mysterious ways."

Talking about his excitement and pressure before playing the role he says, "When I got to know, it was 20-22 days before shoot had to start and I was filled with doubts, pressure that I can't mess it up, it has to be real, impossible to do. But then I realised that I was going to play a man who has pulled off impossible feats,that gave me a fire to give my 200 per cent and then see."

Talking about the challenges of recreating the innings he reveals, "Main challenge was the short time. Production enabled Dhruv (sports choreographer) and Prashant sir who is known for being coach of cricketer Prithvi Shaw to train all the actors. Building a camaraderie with actors that we understand each other on cricket field. Also it was tough on the body but then all work requires hard work. Since there was no video of the 175 innings, I focused on his batting videos available and kept watching and practicing. Many of his bowling, fielding snippets helped me to latch on to his inner demeanor, behaviour for dressing room and walking shots and body language on field. I'd keep reminding myself, it's impossible until it is done."