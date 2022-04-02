An array of legendary artists, who celebrate music

In the continuation of the BSS journey, exploring the treasures of Indian Classical Music, LNJ Bhilwara Group, celebrated the 9th edition of Bhilwara Sur Sangam, a festival of classical music was held at 'The Red Fort', New Delhi on 1st and 2nd April 2022.

With a dedicated mission to keep India's rich heritage and culture alive and promote its beauty, every year, LNJ Bhilwara Group comes up with a unique blend of musicians. The musicians are masters of their craft who bring along their traditions to attain a confluence of melodies and joy with mesmerising variety. This year, the maestros who performed at the festival were: Padma Shree Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan along with Pt. Ronu Mazumdar, Ustad Sabir Khan, Ustad Akram Khan & Pt. Anubrata Chatterjee, Padma Bhushan Dr L Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam and his team of 8 renowned musicians presented a fusion concert based on Indian ragas on Keyboard, Guitar, Bass Guitar, Tabla, Mridangam, Drums, and Duff, etc.

On day one Padma Shree Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan mesmerised the attendants with his harmonious Sitar. Pt Ronu Mazumdar, with more than 30 audio releases to his credit, is renowned for playing flute music that entrances and stuns the audience. He has won the renowned President's Gold Medal which was accompanied by noted player Ustad Sabir Khan on the Sarangi, and Ustad Akram Khan and Pt. Anubrata Chatterjee on the Tabla.

Ustad Sabir Khan was born into a family of musicians and was introduced to music at the young age of 6, and quickly rose to the ranks of world-renowned players, which eventually won him the title of a child prodigy.

On day two Padma Bhushan Dr L Subramaniam presented his craft beautifully on the violin. He took up music studies before he turned five and quickly started performing at the age of six. His albums, Global Fusion in particular are widely celebrated, and he's since toured the world to spread the word about the depth and beauty of classical music. Ambi Subramaniam and his team of eight renowned musicians presented a fusion concert based on Indian ragas on Keyboard, Guitar, Bass Guitar, Tabla, Mridangam, Drums, Duff, etc.

Over the years, Bhilwara Sur Sangam has created a unique identity for itself. Following the tradition of preserving Indian culture, the festival has earned a great reputation for providing a platform for the confluence of music and tradition. The event opened its doors to the audience in 2012, and over the years has featured exceptional and legendary artists including Pt. Jasraj, Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar, Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, Gaansaraswatee Kishori Amonkar, Dr N Rajam, Pt. Kumar Bose, Pt. Anindo Chatterjee, Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty, Sushri Kaushiki Chakraborty to name a few. This festival has also received immense acclaim from people even this year.

Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, LNJ Bhilwara Group said, "It is a great privilege to have hosted the festival for the past eight years which has provided a rare opportunity for many of us to experience the magic of legendary classical music heroes. We are happy to also be able to contribute to the cause of spreading the rich heritage of Indian Classical music."

He said, "We have always been happy to contribute more to the rich heritage of Indian classical music. I am happy to see the audience enjoyed these stunning performances by an array of legendary artists and applauding them."