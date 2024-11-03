Ardent art: Exploring the countryside of Philadelphia’s autumnal spirit

The Countryside of Philadelphia, located just a short drive away from the city of Philadelphia, transforms itself into an artist’s canvas during fall with colourful landscapes and a variety of events that celebrate seasonal traditions through art and culture.

Accomplice of Art

The Countryside of Philadelphia is home to both the Brandywine Museum of Art and the Wharton Esherick Museum and a joint venture The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick will be on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art from October 12, 2024, through January 19, 2025. Esherick, known as the “dean of American Craftsman,” was a sculptor who worked primarily in wood, moulding furniture, interiors and buildings. His work can be found in the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, among other places. The Crafted World details Esherick’s career from early woodcut illustrations to his revolutionary reimagining of furniture forms.

Brandywine Museum of Art is also known for its unparalleled collection of works by three generations of the Wyeth family. The Wyeths were known for their love of Halloween and founded a seasonal artistic tradition in the Countryside of Philadelphia. It began in the 1970s when Andrew and Jamie Wyeth began carving pumpkins to decorate a local restaurant. Decades later, the tradition continues, albeit outdoors, at Chadds Ford Historical Society'sGreat Pumpkin Carve, October 17-19, 2024. Over 70 talented artists carve giant pumpkins which will be lit and displayed all three nights. Great local fare, live music and hayrides add to the festive fall celebration.

Talented regional artisans are set to take over Hagley Museum & Library as they host one of the finest craft fairs in the region on October 19 & 20, 2024.This annual marketplace draws acclaimed artisans selling fine arts, crafts and gourmet specialities. Vendors are scattered throughout Hagley's stunning grounds.

Longwood Rules

Longwood Gardens' landscape comes alive each fall. Longwood Gardens is an oasis of beauty, boasting acres of outdoor gardens, a lush conservatory and architectural grandeur galore. The 1719-jet Main Fountain Garden takes centre stage during the Festival of Fountains, soaring up to 175 feet and dancing to music. Experience daily shows and illuminated performances every evening from Thursday-Saturday through October 27. Book a stay at one of Chester County's participating fine accommodations and receive 2 untimed tickets to Longwood Gardens and other goodies. Additionally, Longwood Reimagined, A New Garden Experience, a sweeping 17-acre expansion will debut on November 22, 2024.

Festive Spirits

There is no shortage of spirits throughout the Countryside of Philadelphia. Locally sourced and crafted with care, the art of wine-making and brewing is celebrated along the countryside. Craft beer, artisanal wines and spirits are made with passion and pride, evident in each sip. Chaddsford Winery's Adult Trick or Treat is one of the most favourite ways to celebrate the harvest season. Guests visit five Halloween-themed stations situated throughout the winery grounds and receive a Halloween keepsake wineglass. Dress up in themed costumes for a fun and memorable time at the countryside.

The Local Flavours of Kennett Square

Uncover more treasures at Kennett Square's Fall Clover Market on October 20. Shop a wide variety of handmade and vintage goods along with food trucks, live music, beer and wine, free kids' crafts, and many additional shopping and dining options in the nearby downtown of Kennett Square.