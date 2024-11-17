Are we on the edge of no return?

None of us would deny the fact that the whole world is in chaos today. The human race is in more pain and suffering than ever before. The root cause of this is, because three key powers i.e., religion, politics & science that run the world have miserably failed to function in accordance with their essential characteristics to look after the well-being of people at large. These powers have deviated from their normal course, lost their essential traits and degraded to the lowest level, which is quite visible from the sorry state of affairs across the world. The power of religion which was meant to show human beings the righteous path which is necessary to maintain social harmony has today become a perpetrator of conflict. It’s evident from the facts that religion has totally failed to uphold moral values in the society which can clearly be seen in the form of ever-increasing molestation and sexual assault cases at homes, workplaces, public places & even at schools-colleges that are considered temples of learning. The historic Nirbhaya case is still very fresh in the minds of people who were shattered to see the height of barbarism to which a human can go.

Today the power of politics is also in a state of crisis. No government anywhere in the world can claim that they are free from corruption. Laws that are made for the benefit of the common public are turning out to be a mere eyewash. People in power go scot-free in spite of breaking end number of laws, whereas a common man keeps paying penalties on various occasions for not abiding by law. On one side governments talk of clean fuels & makes pollution checks mandatory, and on the other side it continues to add a greater number of vehicles on roads each year to please the automotive sector. So, instead of reducing vehicular traffic by introducing greater modes of public transport, the government is making more and more cars accessible to the public at cheap rates. Is this right?

Science, the third key power that runs the world, emerged as a result of man’s search for a better life. It harnessed natural resources to channelize them into means useful for human consumption. However, today the scenario is such that the energy tapped from nature has gone out of human control. The use of science in violating the laws of nature has become the root cause of environmental imbalance leading to a rise in natural calamities which is evident by the recent report by the UN Panel on Climate Change making it crystal clear that large-scale global warming has triggered the melting of polar ice caps which is the biggest danger facing humankind. Modern scientific advancement that was meant to help humans to live a better life has led to proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, endangering global peace and harmony. So, in short, we can say that three powers governing the world have gone haywire & they are steering us to mass destruction. But what’s more surprising is that despite ample knowledge of this phenomenon, nobody seems inclined to save the situation. Hence it won’t be exaggerating to say that we have surely come to the point of no return, because with scarcity of non-renewable natural resources, spread of diseases, population explosion, social chaos and nuclear threat accompanied by natural disasters, the world scenario looks utterly scary. Under such darkness, the common man is bound to look UP for seeking Almighty Supreme’s help as the last resort to safety. Just imagine, when the world reaches its highest peak of unrest, it will be a sight that only a few of us would be able to bear because the kind of destruction that the world has prepared for is bound to shake the conscience of the most stone-hearted and guilty. Perhaps this impending destruction and clearing of human conscience is like a silver lining in the dark cloud which is perhaps the only way to the golden morning that we human souls have been endlessly waiting for. Remember!! Many hidden truths are often unobserved, not invisible.

(Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India,Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)