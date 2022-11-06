Around 3.3 billion work across the world every day

Modern day management practices have spawned a new set of domain experts in today's world. These sector specialists have effectively segmented contemporary work life into various manageable components. In this milieu, André Lacroix, CEO, Intertek, has established himself as a sustainability expert in the business world. His work record is laden with exceptional record of value-creation at every enterprise he has ever led.



Over the years, Andre has established himself as an authority on sustainability in the corporate world, having helmed industry stalwarts like Ernst & Young, PepsiCo, Colgate, Burger King, Euro Disney, Inchcape Reckitt Benckiser, and Intertek.

Appointed to the Intertek Board as Chief Executive Officer in May 2015, André has a strong track record of delivering long-term growth strategies and shareholder value with global companies across diverse territories. Lacroix attributes his success to taking an empathetic, human approach to drive sustainable value for all: customers, employees, shareholders, communities and society as a whole. He has consistently applied this thinking to address the different challenges he has faced wherever he has worked.

His book 'Leadership with Soul' was launched on October 14. In his new book, which has 10 innovative principles of leadership and published by Eska, the CEO of Intertek Group reveals his formula for ensuring a business success and flourish. He shares his outstanding insights, developed over a long and diverse leadership career, to present a people-centric approach guaranteed to change everyone's outlook on leadership.

André writes, "Those of us who are leaders of large or small companies, private or public enterprises, big or small business units, profit or non-profit organisations, have an essential role to play to build back a better society. Around 3.3 billion people across the world work every day. We corporate leaders have a huge responsibility to make the workplace a better, safer and more sustainable environment for each and every one of them.'

He further adds 'leading a big or small business unit in any large company is not easy given the politics that often hinder progress. Running a small company with limited resources is hard work for the leadership team. Leading a public institution is highly complex given the multiple stakeholders to manage. Being responsible for a non-profit organization is far from trivial. Being part of any government is an incredible leadership challenge too. Notwithstanding these challenges, leaders have to accept the fact that just 20% engagement in the workplace is simply not acceptable for all stakeholders, as it clearly demonstrates that organisations are not reaching their full potential. It's time for a change!'

The269-page book focuses on understanding the ways people can inspire global organisations to outperform the competition. It discusses methods on how to create a truly customer-centric organisation and leave a sustainable legacy for future generations behind.