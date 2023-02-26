Art of Parenting

Indeed, it is very easy to become a biological father or mother of a child. But real parenting is a skill even some biological parents still need to cultivate. Buckling down under the pulls and pressures of the fast-paced modern life, most parents often unintentionally commit the crime of neglecting their children. Some of the parents reading this vindicate themselves by thinking that they are catering to the various needs of their children; thus, they don't belong to the class I am trying to hold in the dock. But fulfilling only the material needs of a child and giving them (him/ her) a comfortable and luxurious life is just one part of the best child care program. On the other hand, the pre-requisite component of emotional care and close bonding looks conspicuously missing in many cases.



Addressing the issue, "Alphabetical Parenting" is a remarkable book by a renowned author Karen Claire. The author skillfully and deftly sheds a flood of light on the art of the right kind of parenting, which is required to give your child holistic care.

As it is imperative to learn the alphabet of a language to enjoy that language to the fullest, similarly, to enjoy your parenting journey, there are a few stepping stones the author spells out for young parents to imbibe. First, to expound on her point of view about the much-needed parenting skill, the author recovers the sequence of the English alphabet.

Much to the delight of the literary reviewers, In her book Alphabetical Parenting, the author Karen Claire quite devoutly attempts to depict simple but effective tools to empower all parents across the globe to be the parents their children need. Every alphabet is a chapter in itself. Every alphabet offers an insight into an element of parenting that could serve as a gentle reminder or a wonderful moment of discovery.

Every book's chief objective is to connect deeply with its readers. The stronger the connection, the better the author delivers the message. Any message couched in unintelligible language fails to cut the ice with the readers, of which the author of this book is fully aware. Therefore, she has deliberately chosen an easy-to-understand syntax, jargon-free morphological items and smooth phraseology to communicate with the parents and readers.

The examples and situations described in the book have been taken from a page of her life, which elegantly intensifies the content's authenticity.

Some very simple chapters cover things which impact our relationship with our children. Still, we, as parents, take them for granted – how to greet your child or the need to express gratitude to your child. Yet, some chapters dwell on profound underlying issues, such as learning the art of asking your child questions or upholding a family value system, making this book's warp and woof.

At the end of each chapter, the reader finds several thought-provoking questions that lead to the parents re-directing the trajectory of their intent, and thus, their interaction with their child becomes healthy. In addition, the chapter titled 'If the hat fits' is full of personal notes to parents with unique journeys – single parents, step-parents, parents struggling with children with special needs or who have been abused, parents struggling with children who have special needs or have been abused, parents struggling with addiction, etc. Therefore, this book teaches value systems in every family and provides a perfect, practical tool-kit to cement the parent-child bond.