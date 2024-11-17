Ashutosh Gowariker to lead International Jury at IFFI 2024

Celebrated filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for his critically acclaimed films like Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan, and Swades, has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Jury for the upcoming 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The prestigious festival, which is in its 55th edition, will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024.

In an official statement, Gowariker expressed his excitement and honor to be part of one of India’s most significant film events. He highlighted the evolving nature of cinema, stating, “Cinema is constantly evolving with the times, and there’s no better place to witness this evolution than at a film festival. The International Film Festival of India stands as a beacon of this transformation, and I am honoured to be a part of it.”

Gowariker, who has been a prominent figure in Indian cinema for decades, thanked the IFFI and NFDC team, along with Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, for entrusting him with this significant role. He added, “I would like to thank the Festival Director, Mr Shekhar Kapur, and the IFFI and NFDC team for thinking of me for chairing this year’s International Jury. It is both a privilege and a delight to participate and immerse myself in the world of cinema.”

Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, a celebrated filmmaker himself, praised Gowariker’s appointment as a well-deserved recognition of his extensive contribution to cinema. Kapur, who also serves as the President of IFFI, emphasized the importance of having a chairperson with a profound understanding of diverse cinematic perspectives.

“The chairman must have a keen understanding of cinema and also be able to see diverse points of view,” Kapur said. “Ashutosh’s films have successfully exhibited a wide and varied form of storytelling, making him an excellent choice for this role.”

The International Film Festival of India, organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), is one of Asia’s oldest and most significant film festivals. It serves as a prestigious platform to showcase the best of international and Indian cinema. The festival draws film enthusiasts, critics, and industry professionals from around the world, celebrating the art of filmmaking through screenings, masterclasses, and interactive sessions.

The IFFI 2024 edition is expected to feature a diverse lineup of films from various genres, providing a space for filmmakers to present their work on a global stage. The International Jury, led by Gowariker, will play a crucial role in evaluating the films in competition and awarding the prestigious Golden Peacock, among other accolades.

As the countdown to the 2024 edition of IFFI begins, film enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to a week-long celebration of cinema in Goa. The festival will not only showcase a rich selection of films but also host a series of panel discussions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities for filmmakers and cinephiles.

With Ashutosh Gowariker at the helm of the International Jury, IFFI 2024 promises to be an exciting event, celebrating the transformative power of cinema and its ability to connect audiences across cultures and languages.

Gowariker’scinematic legacy

Ashutosh Gowariker has carved a niche for himself in Indian cinema with his penchant for epic storytelling and historical narratives. His film Lagaan (2001) was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and Jodhaa Akbar (2008) received widespread acclaim for its grandeur and historical authenticity. Gowariker’sSwades (2004) remains a poignant exploration of social issues and continues to resonate with audiences. With his deep understanding of cinema and storytelling, Gowariker’s presence at IFFI 2024 is expected to bring a unique perspective to the jury panel. His appointment underscores the festival’s commitment to recognizing excellence in global cinema and fostering a deeper appreciation for diverse narratives.