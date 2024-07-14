Baku On The Bucket List

My flight on Jazeera Airways from Hyderabad to Baku via Kuwait was smooth and comfortable, making a good beginning to my visit to the wonderful city. All that I heard of Baku was slowly coming true: wonder-filled, I gaped as my cab drove past beautifully designed modern buildings, each surpassing the other in shape, size, and sheer magnificence. Besides concrete and steel, massive brainpower seems to have gone into them. It is just not the wealth of oil that had manifested into these creations of art- it is the aesthetic sense with which these splendours came into existence, to be passed onto the next generation and many more to come.

Checking into my hotel (a period building) in Icheri Sheher was another pleasant surprise. My abode for the next few days is tucked away in an alley, surrounded by charming antique edifices; fully air-conditioned and with all other contemporary amenities like Wi-Fi etc. it perfectly fits the bill of a modern hotel. Situated in the heart of Icheri Sheher, all the attractions are just a short walk away. The next few days, I indulged in leisurely strolling, discovering the charms of the inner city and its innumerable attractions.

Maiden Tower

The majestic Maiden Tower is a 12th-century monument that serves as a museum and unfolds the historical evolution of Baku city. When I climbed to the top, the impressive view from the roof showed the alleys and minarets of the Old City. Built as part of the city’s fortress, this tower is listed on the UNESCO Heritage Sites: being one of Azerbaijan's most distinctive national symbols it features on Azerbaijani currency notes and official letterheads.

Palace of the Shirvanshahs

Occupying the highest point in the Old City is the Shirvansha’s Palace, the former home of the Shirvanshah Dynasty that ruled Azerbaijan from 861 to 1538 CE- one of the most enduring dynasties of the Islamic world. Described by UNESCO as "one of the pearls of Azerbaijan's architecture", the palace complex was constructed between the 12th and 15th centuries. A timeless example of medieval Islamic architecture, I found it interesting to explore the main building of the palace, the burial vaults, the Shah's mosque with a minaret, the "mausoleum of the Dervish”, and the remnants of a bathhouse.

Heydar Aliyev Centre

Designed by the world-famous Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, this crown jewel of Baku’s modern architecture is the most iconic landmark: its shape is characterised by its flowing, curved style that eschews sharp angles. A mix of reinforced concrete, steel frame structures, composite beams and decks extending on eight-floor levels, the centre accommodates a 1,000-seat auditorium, temporary exhibition spaces, a conference centre, workshops, and a museum.

Flame Towers

Today Baku is universally recognised by its signature “Flame Towers”, the three flame-shaped tall structures that symbolize the elements of fire- a reference to Azerbaijan's nickname "The Land of Fire". Historically Baku is rooted in a region where natural gas flares emit from the ground and Zoroastrian worshippers considered flames a symbol of the divine. Every evening there is a light show on these towers that attracts a huge crowd: I saw the stunning light show transitioning from giant flames, the colours of the Azerbaijani flag, a figure waving a flag, and giant tanks of water being filled.

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Carpets play a central role in Azerbaijani culture and traditions as you see them everywhere. The rolled rug-shaped building houses a museum that displays the historical and modern carpet weaving techniques and materials and the largest collection of Azerbaijani carpets in the world. Also on display are over ten thousand items of ceramics, 14th-century metal works, jewellery from the Bronze Age, carpets and carpet items from the 17th to 20th centuries, national garments, embroidery, and applied artworks of the modern period.

Vijaya Pratap

I realised there’s no better way to get a feel of Baku’s relaxed, Mediterranean atmosphere than by strolling the Boulevard, a sweep of the Caspian waterfront promenade that forms a gentle arc past the whole length of the central city area.

I indulged in pleasant strolling with ever-changing views around the bay. Later I took a gondola ride in the “Little Venice”. As the boat glided through the picturesque gardens, the serene waters reflected the colourful Oleander blooms. This was followed by a Turkish ice cream where you get teased before the cone lands in your hands finally.

One more destination ticked off my bucket list- pleasingly and pleasurably!