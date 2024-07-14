Becoming Available to Grace

Question: Sometimes or in some places, I find it is very easy to access or feel Grace. At other times, it is quite difficult to be connected. How do I always stay connected to Grace?

Sadhguru: Grace is not something that you have to think about or talk about. You can be unconscious of Grace only if you are too full of yourself. When we say Grace, we are looking at that which is the basis of everything because you do not know how this solar system is held in place. You do not know how the whole universe is held in place. You do not even know how you happened. You don’t really know how so many cells are staying together and making your life happen. If you knew, you would be able to create life right now. When there is so much that you do not know and everything is still happening great, it is obviously not an accident. Whatever is making all this happen, we call that energy or force as Grace. How do you make yourself available to this? If you have a stuffy nose, the flower means nothing to you. If you are blind, light means nothing to you. If you are insensitive, nothing means anything to you. So it is a question of becoming sensitive.

Most people are ego-sensitive, they are not life sensitive. With a lot people, you have to be cautious about what to say and not say because they are horribly ego-sensitive. When the situations around them are up, they go up. When the situations around them go down, they go down. They have created an illusion of falling and rising within themselves. This is a very bad game. You must be disillusioned soon.

If you are truly, absolutely disillusioned, you will always be available to Grace. If you have no illusions of your own, you will wonder about everything. How can you not wonder about everything? How can you not wonder about your very existence? If you have no conclusions in your mind about anything, you will be soaked in Grace. Even now you are soaked in Grace, but you cannot enjoy it unless you are conscious. Grace is still working for you, but you cannot fully benefit from it unless you are conscious.

It is a medically established fact that if two people eat the same food, both of them will not get the same nourishment. It depends on your ability to draw sustenance from that. Similarly, all of us are in Grace, but it is a question of developing the capability to draw sustenance from that, so that this life becomes an expression of that Grace.

Unfortunately, people take in fantastic things into themselves, turn it into nasty nonsense and let it out. But look at the tree: you give it filth and it gives out fragrance. If you learn the way of the tree, you will exude Grace.

