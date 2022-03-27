Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says, this week, you'll be able to overcome your fears. Wearing Blue this week can help you generate a lot of good luck. This week, a rebirth of vitality will make you feel fantastic. As your pressure will be relieved, you will be ready to begin your plans. Mercury's effect will make you feel a little jumbled in your head this week, especially in the second half of the week. Don't be too concerned this week, and try to keep your thoughts under control. This week, your connection will be OK. This week will be fine for your health.

Taurus: Dear Taurus, in the minds of some significant individuals, you'll encounter this week, you'll be able to depict yourself as ambitious. This week, you'll be able to perfectly describe yourself. Being helpful can help you recruit smart people to work on your initiatives. The recent condemnation you've been subjected to will lead to a difficult period in the second part of this week. Due to the weak moon in your zodiac, your concerns will continue to plague you this week, but your companion will make things better and keep you happy.

Gemini: You will effectively accomplish the job that you had previously postponed Dear Gemini. You'll also be able to emerge from your cozy cocoon. Between Wednesday and Saturday, Jupiter will shower you with extraordinary benefits. As a result, schedule any expert meetings related to closing a contract this week during this time. Your emotions will triumph over your intellect. This week, your anxiety will shake your faith in your partnership a little, so you must appeal to Lord Krishna for guidance in your love life. This week, you'll need to focus on your health.

Cancer: This week, you'll encounter someone who is both encouraging and interesting. You've been restricting yourself for a long time. A long-time acquaintance will assist you in gathering the assets you'll need to start a new business. This week, your professional ambitions will fall into place. This week, you should avoid those born under the sign of Pisces. Furthermore, Ketu's position indicates that you should avoid travel this week since an undesirable incident is likely to occur.

Leo: This week, you'll spend a lot of time with yourself. Being self-centered will assist you in making significant changes in your life. You will also make new commitments to yourself, which will be the finest thing that can happen this week. It will be tough for you to figure out numerous things at the same time, and this stress will consume you by the middle of the week. Being emotively weak will likewise be a stumbling block for you. Your companion will assist you in remaining strong. This week will be beneficial for your health.

Virgo: Dear Virgo, you have a distinct character that others may try to undermine this week, but no one will be able to change your exclusivity this week. This week, you'll be recognised for the hard graft you've put in in the past. This week, your unique individuality will be the center of attention. You're more likely to get into a fight with someone with whom you have a strong relationship. Due to Venus, your commitment to your relationship will be hampered this week, so try to be gentle with your lover.

Libra: This week, you will finally achieve a sense of security in your daily existence Dear Libra. This week's current equilibrium in your life between negative and optimism will educate you on things you didn't expect to learn so fast. You'll think greater than you thought, and you'll go further than you expected. Your love relationship will be unaffected since your spouse will be content to give you space for work and 'Me' time. This week, you will fail to look after your health, resulting in sleepiness.

Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, you will have a fantastic week since a promise made to you a long time ago will be honored this week, which will improve your financial status and career prospects. Wearing pink and red this week will bring you good fortune. Someone will try to sabotage your happiness this week by keeping a close check on your personal and home life. This week, do your best to keep your partner well-equipped with optimism regarding your relationship. As a result of Ketu's malign influence, you'll need to pay attention to your physical health.

Sagittarius: This week, you'll make some fantastic trip arrangements, most likely with coworkers. This week, people will get to see a distinct side of you. You will leave an impact on others around you, which will benefit you later in life. As a result of Rahu's connection with Venus, someone with whom you have a love attraction may disrupt your job stream. If you don't handle this particular problem well, everything you've fought so hard for will be ruined. As a result of the Moon's shift, your mental health will be harmed this week.

Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, Because of your rigorous and thorough approach to work, you will move a few steps closer to your objectives. Your outlook will be transformed into one that is repaired and healthy. You will meet a better version of yourself this week, and you will be grateful to God for it. You'll have a hard time dealing with the issues in your love life that you were scared might arise. You must realise that discussing your anxieties with your spouse is the best way to conquer them. This week, Venus will be in a favorable position, so take advantage of it.

Aquarius: You'll master toggling this week. You will be inundated with work from all angles, yet you will be able to satisfy your commitments, much to your amazement. This week, people will be extremely helpful to you. In the second half of this week, your proclivity for identifying flaws will betray you. Your spouse will attempt to free you from the painful events that have injured you. This week, you'll have to be more cautious with your wellness. You will be able to ensure that your children make the best selections possible because Lord Sun will assist them.

Pisces: Dear Pisces, you will be a highly trustworthy person in your group, particularly among your coworkers this week. This genuine quality of yours will assist you in winning several affections this week. With the assistance of someone more experienced, you will be able to improve your job this week. This week, you must pay attention to your spouse/companion; their approach to the problem will be more honest and productive than yours. In the second half of this week, you'll be a bit irritated. You will not be able to maintain your optimum health owing to being angered and agitated at times, but you will be well by the weekend.