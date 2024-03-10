Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that at the beginning of this week, the people of Aries will spend most of their time participating in auspicious works and having fun. During this, a short and pleasant journey is also possible. People associated with the business will get the expected profit.

Taurus

Ganesha says that the people of Taurus will have to manage their time this week. Spend according to your pocket, otherwise, you may face a financial crunch. Be sure to take the opinion of your well-wishers before investing money in a business or any scheme.

Gemini

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be the end of long-standing troubles for Gemini. Misunderstandings or disputes with love partners will end. Love affairs will get strengthened. There will be a plan to buy and sell new property.

Cancer

Ganesha says that Cancer sign people will be able to expand their long pending plans at the beginning of the week. Full cooperation of subordinates will be received in the workplace. Relatives will accept your love and a love affair can turn into a marriage.

Leo

Ganesha says that the people of the Leo zodiac should come out of the world of dreams and face reality this week. Do not tell anyone else until the work is done. At the beginning of the week, some good news can be received from the children’s side.

Virgo

Ganesha said that this week will be medium fruitful for the people of Virgo. At the beginning of the week, the mind will be affected by an unknown fear. There will be a need to work harder in the workplace. In this regard, long or short-distance travel may also have to be done.

Libra

Ganesha said that at the beginning of the week, control both your anger and speech. There can be a dispute in the family, especially with a brother or sister. Any senior advice will prove beneficial to settle property-related disputes.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that For people of the Scorpio zodiac, this week is going to fulfill their wishes. Positive results will be seen in the workplace. Salaried people will get the full support of their seniors. This time is auspicious for working women.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that this week if you want, you can get the desired results by working hard. There will be a meeting with an influential person in the middle of the week. Do not ignore health-related problems at the end of the week, otherwise, you may end up in the hospital.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the week, things will be as per your wish but, in the middle, you may have to compromise with the circumstances. Employed people need to maintain better coordination with their colleagues. Take a big decision in financial matters only after careful consideration.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that Aquarius people may have to face some difficulties at the beginning of the week. Although sometimes some challenges teach better lessons, like this, this time will prove to be very important for your future. In this time of crisis, you will get to know the true identity of your loved ones.

Pisces

Ganesha says that Will get a chance to be involved in some religious work. During this, you will get the full support of luck. This time will also be favorable for occupation people. But in the middle of the week, control your emotions and avoid telling your secret things to someone else, otherwise, he may take undue advantage of it.