Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that the stars of the people of Aries will be on high this week. There may be long or short-distance travel in connection with career business at the beginning of the week. Those who are trying for their career or studies abroad can get to hear some good news. Money invested in any scheme or business in the past will become a big reason for profit. However, they should avoid making risky investments and if they do, they must take the advice of their well-wishers once.

Taurus

Ganesha says that the beginning of the week will prove to be auspicious for those people associated with Taurus who were wandering for livelihood for a long time. During this, they will achieve the desired success in their careers and businesses. This time will prove auspicious for those doing goal-oriented work. They may get praise and a bigger position from their boss for better work.

Gemini

Ganesha says that luck will be seen knocking at the doors of Gemini people this week. At the beginning of the week itself, you will get new employment opportunities. However, during this time you will be in a state of confusion regarding which step to take and what decision to take. They may get big offers from other institutions, but while accepting them, it would be appropriate to brainstorm and clarify work-related information and salary, etc., otherwise, you may have to face problems later.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be mixed for the Cancerians. This week, you will need to avoid both laziness and pride, otherwise, your ready-made work may get spoiled. At the beginning of the week, a dispute with a dear person will be a major cause of your concern. In such a situation, it will be better for you to leave your ego and clear the misconceptions. While resolving disputes related to family or ancestral property, resort to negotiation rather than dispute.

Leo

Ganesha says that this week can be a little volatile for the people of Leo. During this, disputes related to land and buildings can become a major cause of your concern. Due to getting less support from relatives than expected, the mind will remain upset. The tendency to postpone work can become a major cause of your problems. There is a possibility of injury. Health-related problems will also be seen adding to your problems. However, during this time a dear person like a love partner or life partner will be seen to be able to bear your sorrows and problems.

Virgo

Ganesha says that the stars of luck for Virgo zodiac people seem to be rising. At the beginning of the week, you can get benefits and respect for any big decision or work done in the past. Due to an increase in enthusiasm and bravery, you will be able to complete the work which has been pending for a long time. There will be profit from the powerful government. In the second part of the week, the mind will be engaged in religious-social activities.

Libra

Ganesha says that if the people of the Libra zodiac manage to manage their time and energy this week, then they will get more auspicious results than they expected. Since luck is with you at this time, you will get full support from all family members at home and seniors and juniors at work. You will get a chance to work on new projects. There will be desired profit in business.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that the people of the Scorpio zodiac will have to stop worrying and start thinking this week. At the beginning of the week, some problems will increase your anxiety, while help from close friends will be a big reason for relaxation. If there is any family dispute related to land-building, then it would be better to settle it outside the court-court, otherwise, you may have to go around for a long time.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that this week is lucky and successful for the people of Sagittarius. This is the time to leave the fun and take advantage of the big opportunities that have come your way. If you get any big responsibility in the field, then try to fulfill it in a better way. Time is on your side, you will get support from both seniors and juniors. People will not only listen to what you say but will also not get tired of praising them.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that this week will be moderately fruitful for Capricorn people. At the beginning of the week, the mind will be a little upset if the planned work is not completed on time. Obstacles in work and bitterness in relationships will be a major cause of your concern. During this, you should try to avoid domestic troubles. Your opponents may misrepresent what you say to others. Due to the lack of cooperation between seniors and juniors in the workplace, one may have to face problems.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that for the people of Aquarius, this week will sometimes be seen with happiness and sometimes with sorrow. If you have been waiting for a long time to get a position or important responsibility, then your wish may be fulfilled at the beginning of this week. will stick with you because your opponents will try to confuse or mislead you. Then they will try to put obstacles in your way. While this week you will get opportunities for progress in your career and business.

Pisces

Ganesha says that this week is going to be very lucky for the people of Pisces. At the beginning of the week, any religious or auspicious program can be held at home. During this, the mind will be happy to meet a dear person after a long time. Disputes related to land-building will be resolved with the help of an influential person. If any matter related to power or government has been stuck for a long time, then you will get success in it this week. The government’s decision will go in your favor.