Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that the People of the Aries zodiac sign will have to remember “Santosham Param Sukham” this week. They have to understand that whatever progress or opportunities they are getting in life as a result of hard work and effort is not less. At the beginning of the week, there will be slow progress in career and business. There is a possibility of some trouble or unnecessary delay in important tasks.

Taurus

Ganesha says that people of the Taurus zodiac sign need to be careful in their career, business, and personal life and take any big decision carefully. There will be busyness in your life from the beginning of the week. Additional workload may increase in the workplace, while your opponents may try to hinder your plans and work. During this time, control your anger and keep solving even the smallest problems instead of postponing them, otherwise, you may have to face big problems in the future.

Gemini

Ganesha says that people of the Gemini zodiac may have to face some life-related difficulties at the beginning of this week. While finding a solution to a problem, you should avoid ignoring the feelings of your relatives. In such a situation, try to resolve any issue peacefully. Be it career or business, it will be beneficial to work in a planned manner this week, otherwise, even your finished work may get stuck.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week will be full of auspiciousness and good fortune for Cancer people. People who are searching for employment will get new opportunities at the beginning of the week. With the help of an influential person, your career dream will come true. All obstacles coming in important works will be removed. You can get great relief, especially in court cases. The decision may come in your favor.

Leo

Ganesha says that people of the Leo zodiac sign need to keep their minds calm this week and avoid ego. This week, you should avoid making any major decisions out of anger or emotions, otherwise, you may not only have to suffer financial loss but relationships built over years may also get affected. If you find yourself confused about the solution to a problem, seek the advice of a well-wisher. In case of confusion, it would be better to postpone any major decision till further notice.

Virgo

Ganesha says that at the beginning of this week, people of the Virgo zodiac will see the desired progress in their careers and businesses. During this period, despite minor obstacles, you are going to make good financial gains. Your accumulated wealth will also increase. Employed people will get new sources of income, but you will have to be very careful in the second half of the week. Employed people will need to take along both their seniors and juniors. Don’t fall prey to people’s diplomacy even by mistake.

Libra

Ganesha says that this week will be a factor of happiness and progress for the people of the Libra zodiac sign. You will be successful if you work in a planned manner this week. Auspicious and religious activities will be completed in the family. The economic situation is normal but will improve. The dream of getting transferred to the desired job or workplace at the desired place will be fulfilled.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this week the people of Scorpio zodiac will be restless regarding their work and progress in it. The mind will be worried due to slow progress in career and business. In such a situation, you will need to take a big step thoughtfully and patiently. Take decisions wisely in important tasks. Be cautious of opponents’ conspiracies in the workplace. Long or short-distance travel is possible this week.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that this week will generally prove to be beneficial and prosperous for the people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign. At the beginning of the week, long or short-distance travel will not only bring financial gain but will also make contact with influential people. Due to which profitable plans will be made in future. Employed people may get a promotion and a bigger position this week.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be better for Capricorn people than last week. There will be participation in religious-social activities at the beginning of the week. Long or short-distance travel with family is also possible. Your health will remain favorable during this period. You will find yourself mentally and physically very strong. You will heave a sigh of relief as the money stuck in your business suddenly comes back.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that for the people of Aquarius sign, this week will prove to be better than last week. This week you will get special support from seniors and juniors in your workplace. The search of people wandering in search of employment will end. If you do business then this week you will get the desired profit and your business will progress. Especially the journey undertaken in connection with business will prove to be auspicious and profitable.

Pisces

Ganesha says that people of Pisces may have to wander here and there in connection with work this week. The mind will be worried about family-related problems. You may have to go to court in case of land, building, or ancestral property disputes. However, it would be better if you resolved it through mutual agreement. Your opponents will be active in the workplace. In such a situation, do not give importance to small things and concentrate on your goal.