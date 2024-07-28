Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week is going to be mixed for Aries people. People who are trying to expand their business will get success. People working will get promotions in jobs. A new job offer will also come. Will get support from family. There will be tension in love relationships due to misunderstandings. There may be debate on some issues in marital life also. Students will concentrate completely on their studies instead of paying attention here and there, which will lead to success.

Taurus

Ganesha says considering the economic situation, this week is going to be better. You will get a promotion in the job. The time is not right for a new job. You can get help from someone to take your business forward. The married life of married people will be full of happiness. You just have to control your anger. Your love life will be better, but there may be discord due to some other person. You will achieve success in the field of education. Students who are preparing for the competition need to work harder.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week will be good for people living a love life. You can tell your mind to your partner. Single people will also get a good life partner. Married people will seem happy in their domestic life. People who are working will also get new job offers. There are chances of going on a trip related to your job and business, which will be very beneficial for you. Contact will be made with new people. You will get new contacts. Your financial condition will improve.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week will be full of happiness for people with the Cancer zodiac sign. Married people will move forward after erasing old bitterness with their spouse. Your love life will be better. Single people will get the life partner of their choice. You will achieve success in the field of education. You have to stay away from such friends who waste your time. Those who are preparing for the competition will have to work harder, only then they will be successful.

Leo

Ganesha says people with the Leo zodiac sign will have to try to maintain love and harmony in their relationships this week. One has to be very careful in love relationships. It will be better for you if you spend time with each other. You will achieve success in the field of education. You will get a chance to work on a new project. Health will gradually improve. This week you can buy a vehicle for yourself. If you invest in the stock market for a long time, you will get profits.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week will bring good news for people with the Virgo zodiac sign. You will look happy in your married life. All the ongoing problems will end. Your love life will be better. You will achieve success in the field of education. You can think about some new research. People who are working will get a new job offer. You can also go away from home to do business. You will get new opportunities, which will strengthen your financial position. Your health will be better than before but it will be better if you keep getting your routine checkups done.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, people of the Libra zodiac sign will get support from family. You will spend time with family members and will also plan to travel somewhere, where everyone will seem very happy. There may be discord in family life due to someone else’s interference. There will be some ups and downs in your love life too. You will achieve success in the field of education. Students will be very aware of any new subject. Your financial condition will improve.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week is going to be better than before for Scorpio people. Unmarried people will get their desired life partner. Love life will be better. Married people will seem happy in their domestic life. Your spouse will be successful in work. The financial situation will be good. If you want to buy any land or property then this is a good time for you. You are also likely to get financial benefits from your spouse. This week is good for the stock market. People doing business will get new contracts.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be very romantic for you. You will spend loving moments with your spouse. Will go out somewhere also. You will also get a good gift from your spouse. A new guest will arrive in the house. A good relationship will come for married people. This week you may spend more of your money on unnecessary things. Avoid investing more money in the stock market. Your financial condition will be good. This week will be full of hard work for people associated with business.

Capricorn

Ganesha says luck will be on your side this week. You will get new contacts from abroad also. You will be successful in taking your business forward. People who are working will get a new job offer. If you want to change job then this is the best time. You will go on a romantic dinner with your spouse or will be seen talking about love. Your love life will be better. If you are thinking of investing money in the stock market, then invest very thoughtfully.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is going to be special for the people of the Aquarius zodiac sign. Your love life will be better. Do not let ego come into your family life, otherwise there may be discord in the relationship. The financial situation will be better. This will also become a source of online income. You will also spend some of your time in religious activities. Before investing in the stock market, invest wisely. If you are thinking of changing your job, you will get better opportunities in your old job also.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is going to be better for you than before. Will get support from family. Will spend some time with family members. Everyone will plan together to visit some religious place. Your health will be better than before. Avoid eating or drinking outside. The financial situation will be better. People doing business will get new opportunities. Employed people will also get new job offers. You will achieve success in the field of education.