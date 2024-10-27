Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says many positive changes are possible for you this week for Aries. This is the time to focus on your goals and be determined towards whatever you want to do. This week new possibilities may emerge in your business or career, which you should take advantage of. There are also signs of improvement in your relationships. Spending time with family and friends will improve your mental state. This is the right time to resolve some old differences, which can strengthen your relationship.

Taurus

Ganesha says there will be a new energy for Taurus this week. Things you were looking for will gradually come your way. Be prepared to see progress in your work life, and if you are working on a new project, this is the time to take it forward. Relationships will generally remain stable, but some minor setbacks may surprise you. Spending time with family will give you mental peace. In terms of health, regular exercise and a balanced diet will help maintain your energy. Resort to meditation and yoga to avoid mental stress.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is an important time for Gemini natives. Your social life will increase dynamism, and new connections can be made. Spending time with friends and family will empower you with your emotional energy. This week can also bring positive changes for you at work. Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated, and your relationship with your colleagues will strengthen. Keep in mind that your communication skills will be the key this time, so be clear and open in whatever you discuss.

Cancer

Ganesha says for Cancer, this week is indicating many new experiences and opportunities for you. Your creativity and emotional depth will make you excel in a particular project or work. Spending time with family and friends will give you mental peace, so do not forget to give them priority. Your emotions may fluctuate this week. Take the help of meditation or yoga to keep your sensitive nature balanced. Be cooperative with colleagues at the workplace; your cooperative spirit will maintain good relations.

Leo

Ganesha says this week you will see positive changes in many aspects of your life. Your self-confidence will increase, which will make you feel encouraged to take on new challenges. Partnerships and a sense of cooperation at work will prove beneficial for you. Also, this week is the right time for you to move forward with your plans; an important project is in your hands that you can easily complete. There will be good changes in your personal life as well.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, a lot of positive energy is going to flow in for Virgo natives. You will be able to add some new dimensions to your routine. This is the time to keep yourself open to new ideas, which can help you grow. Your approach to work will be positive. Your relationship with colleagues will be stronger. Your hard work is going to be rewarded while working on an important project, so keep patience. This week will be full of celebration and love in my personal life as well. It is a good time to spend time with loved ones.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, Libra natives have a great time finding harmony and balance. Sweetness will flow in your conversations, which will improve relationships. You will be able to share deep feelings with people around you at this time, which will strengthen your relationships. On the career front, your hard work and patience are going to pay off. Be open to new opportunities and focus on improving your skills.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, Scorpio natives have a lot of possibilities and opportunities. Your energy is high, and you will be motivated to realise your desires. At work, collaborative efforts with the team will lead you to significant results. With the help of those working with you, you will be able to resolve difficulties. Positive changes can also occur in your personal life. Time spent with loved ones will make you stronger from within. Deep communication will strengthen your relationships even more.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be satisfying and encouraging for Sagittarius natives. Your confidence will be at its peak, which will help you move rapidly towards your goals. If you are working on a new project, the depth of your thoughts and your creativity will prove to help make it successful. Personal relationships will become warmer. Time spent with family and friends will give you happiness and relaxation. Meeting an old friend can refresh your memories.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, the time is of positive change and growth for Capricorn natives. New possibilities are going to emerge in your work life, which will open up new paths to success for you. Your hard work and perseverance will prove to be very important during this time. Mutual understanding will increase in personal relationships. You will spend time with your loved ones, which will strengthen your relationship. Moments spent with family will be important for refreshment and happiness.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, doors to many new opportunities can open for Aquarius natives. This is the right time to test your creative ideas and take them forward. Collaborate with the team at work, as your group skills will benefit. Express your thoughts clearly, which will further strengthen your identity. Spend time with family members this week. They can play an important role in understanding and supporting your emotional needs. Small things will strengthen your relationships and create a deeper bond.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is a time of new possibilities for Pisces natives. The depth and creativity in your thoughts will give you a chance to move in a new direction today. People at work will appreciate your abilities, and you will be successful in impressing them. In your personal life, you will get an important opportunity to spend time with your loved ones. This will further strengthen your relationships. However, do not hesitate to express your feelings, as openness will make your relationship even deeper.