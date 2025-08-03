Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week marks new beginnings and positive changes in your life. Advancement is likely in both personal and professional spheres. Clarity in communication and confidence will be important for you. You will be able to express your feelings in the right way, which will strengthen your relationships. It is important to be cautious about health. Include some yoga and exercise in your routine to promote both mental and physical health.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is a time of new energy and inspiration. You will be more sensitive to your emotions, which will provide you with an opportunity to build deeper connections with your family and friends. This week is the best time for you to have important conversations and improve relationships. Work life is likely to be a bit challenging, but you have the resolve and capabilities needed to deal with it. Focus on bringing a little more systematicity to your tasks.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is a time of harmony and cooperation. Your relationships are likely to improve, especially with friends and family. You will be inspired to participate in social activities, where you can meet new people. At this time, your creativity will also be at its peak. Interest in art and music can give you a new way to express your thoughts and feelings. There may be some positive changes in your work as well. If you have started a new project, there may be signs of its success.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, new possibilities and opportunities are going to open up for you. Look for a new direction at your workplace. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated this week. Meeting some important contacts will take you closer to your goal. Spending time with family will give you peace and relaxation. This is a good time to increase goodwill in your close relationships. This week is to understand your feelings and share your thoughts openly with your loved ones. In terms of health, balance your routine.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, your self-confidence will increase, and you will feel motivated to achieve your goals. Some new possibilities may open up in the workplace, which will prove beneficial for you. It is important to maintain harmony with co-workers; this will make you more successful. This week, there can be positive changes in personal relationships as well. There will be a feeling of warmth and love in romantic life. If you are planning to spend time with someone special, then that time will be extremely pleasant.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, you will get a lot of positive opportunities. Your confidence will increase, which will help you achieve success in your tasks. Social life will also become brighter, and you will get a chance to make new friends. You will be able to present your ideas and plans in a better way to others, which can open the way for advancement in your career. There will be an atmosphere of peace and cooperation in family matters as well. An old dispute can be resolved, which will bring new light to your relationship.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is an important time. You may get some opportunities to reach new heights in your personal and professional life. This week is also a week of self-reflection, where you will try to understand your feelings and desires. There will be sweetness in family relationships, but some family matters will need attention. You may have deep conversations with your loved ones, which will make your relationships stronger. In the field of career, your ideas and plans may get recognition.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, many important changes can happen in your life. Your creativity and spirit of innovation will be at their peak. This is the time to bring new ideas to life; you will have new energy. New opportunities in business can knock at your door. Strengthen your network and maintain good relations with colleagues. If you are thinking of changing jobs, this is the right time. In personal life, plan to spend time with friends and family. Your social activities will increase, and you will get a chance to make new friends.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be a unique experience of living a new life. You will be busy with social activities and will meet new people and exchange your ideas. Your art of communication will come to light this week, which will strengthen your personal and professional relationships. New plans and ideas will flash in your mind, but you should be a little careful in implementing some of these. In such a situation, make decisions wisely and consider every aspect.

Capricorn

Ganesha says it is advisable to plan your tasks this week. Due to your hardworking nature, you will face many new opportunities, but it is important to be cautious. In professional life, your dedication and hard work may result in praise. Express your ideas clearly; this will improve relations with colleagues. In personal life, it will be good to spend time with family and friends. This is the time to build strong bonds with your loved ones. In terms of health, follow regular exercise and a proper diet.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will be quite positive and energetic. Your creativity and curiosity can give a boost to your thoughts. This is the time to adopt new ideas and make your dreams come true. There will be harmony in your family, and you will spend happy moments with friends and loved ones. If you are facing difficulty in any project or work, maintain patience and positivity. Your hard work will pay off. In terms of health, try to add a little activity.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, you will be full of spiritual energy, which will help you bring positive changes in your business and personal life. This time of communication is very important for you; you will be able to express your feelings clearly, which will bring sweetness to your relationships. Note that think carefully before taking any particular decision. Due to your introverted nature, sometimes you may have difficulty expressing your thoughts clearly. Sharing your feelings openly will add depth to relationships.