Bengaluru’s fast-paced lifestyle and the changing conversation around hair health

Hair health has become a prominent concern with the modern, high-pressure lifestyle of Bengaluru. With long hours at work, high pressure deadlines, irregular sleeping patterns and fluctuating diets, many people have started paying more attention to issues like hair loss and thinning. Understanding why your hair is experiencing changes is an important first step.

Thinning hair can cause a lack of confidence, and affect style and how comfortable you feel in both a professional and social setting. However, just because you’re losing more hair doesn’t mean you will definitely experience permanent hair loss.

Temporary hair loss can be caused by a number of factors associated with our busy lifestyles. Stress, nutritional deficiencies and some lifestyle factors can cause temporary hair loss. However, if your hair is experiencing progressive thinning then hair loss can be a much bigger factor. This could be due to genetic factors, sensitivity to hormones and medical conditions.

A balanced diet, good sleeping patterns, stress management and scalp care can all help improve hair health. However, not all types of hair loss can be reversed. If you’re experiencing persistent hair loss, a receding hairline or visible thinning at the crown of your head then you may need to visit a qualified medical practitioner.

Avoid jumping into trying unproven treatments. Speak to someone who can advise on what would be best suited to your needs. Getting a correct diagnosis can help you decide if lifestyle adjustments or medical treatments are suitable.

If you’re suffering from long-term pattern baldness then hair transplant may be a good option for you. This involves taking hair follicles from a donor site (usually at the back/sides of your head) and placing them in the areas of your hair which are thinning.

Whether this is suitable will depend on a number of factors such as how much hair you’ve lost, how much donor hair you have, your medical history, age and how likely it is for your condition to progress. Results can vary and recovery can take some time. Your hair loss may still progress in the areas which have not been treated. A qualified practitioner should be able to advise you on the possible benefits, risks, limitations and alternatives of this treatment. While places like Eugenix Hair Sciences show there is increasing interest in specialist hair restoration treatments, decisions should be made based on your medical needs.

With Bengaluru continuing to be a centre for professionals and socialising, hair health is becoming a topic of discussion. The best place to start is by understanding why you’re experiencing hair loss. Making informed decisions can help you have realistic expectations when considering hair restoration.