Best Christmas markets in Dubai

From glamorous shopping extravaganzas to breathtaking light displays and winter wonderland, Dubai is the ultimate destination for those who believe in celebrating Christmas with a touch of opulence and a splash of Arabian charm.

Join us as we unwrap the secrets of how the City of Gold turns the holiday season into an unforgettable experience that blends tradition with the extravagance that only Dubai can offer!

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

The holiday season in Dubai is incomplete without a visit to the annual Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market from 15 December 2023 to 7 January 2024. From an impressive 36 ft-tall tree to an array of seasonal food stalls, an immersive family-friendly activities, this Christmas bazaar has something for everyone. Travellers will be treated to an upbeat vibe at the massive venue with a live band playing yuletide tunes while one can shop at pop-ups featuring homegrown brands. Hop on an abra and tread across the waterways with Santa or let the kids take a ride on a beautiful Venetian carousel. There is even a four-lane bungee and an exciting North Pole train that is sure to be a hit with the little ones. Entry is free.

Meet Santa at Ski Dubai

If you’re looking to play in the snow, make your way to Ski Dubai where you can also meet Santa from 1 - 25 December to make your wishes come true. Spend the day sliding down Ski Dubai’s thrilling slopes, say hello to the resident penguins, brave the rides at the Snow Park and don’t forget to sip your hot chocolate at the Alpine-inspired Cafe. The highlight has to be a visit to Santa’s Grotto – but check timings, as he takes breaks to go and feed his reindeers too! This visit is sure to cheer up your family and loved ones.

Celebrate Christmas at the Global Village

Global Village, a multicultural family entertainment destination, is all decked out for wonderful winter celebrations with a 22meter gift-laden tree complete with falling snow and a surprise visit from Santa on his camel. The event takes place from the 11th of December, up until the 7th of January 2024. As people around the world rush to buy the perfect gifts, the smart shoppers are at Global Village. Discover items such as Turkish stained-glass lanterns, colourful embroidered purses from India and intricate jewellery from artisans across Europe.

Watch ballets and operas during Christmas

This December, Dubai Opera welcomes the timeless enchantment of “The Nutcracker” a ballet masterpiece by the illustrious Russian composer Tchaikovsky. Immerse yourself in the splendour of this holiday classic, as performed by the prestigious Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana from Kazakhstan. From December 15th to 17th, 2023, each note played by the State Opera Orchestra will weave a captivating narrative of magic, courage, and festive wonder

Visit Winter City at Expo City Dubai

From 8 December 2023 until 7 January 2024, Expo City Dubai is being transformed into a magical winter wonderland again. There will be a chalet-inspired festive market and fairground fun for all the family. There will also be activities and workshops such as gingerbread making, festive foodie treats and drinks and, of course, Santa’s Grotto. Travellers are in for a treat when they witness the memorable tree lighting ceremony!