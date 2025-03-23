Best Suhoor Spots in Dubai for a Late-Night Indulgence

Dubai’s Ramadan nights are simply magical, a flawless blend of tradition, luxury and culinary excellence. As the city comes alive after sunset, Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before fasting resumes and offers a chance to unwind in an intimate setting with exquisite dishes along with a serene ambiance and unmatched hospitality. Whether you wish for a lavish spread under the stars or a regal indoor experience, these five Suhoor spots in Dubai promise an unforgettable late-night indulgence.

1. Ramadan Garden by Al Habtoor Palace

Set within the luxurious Al Habtoor City, Ramadan Garden offers a unique outdoor Suhoor experience with an enchanting Arabian atmosphere from 9:00 PM to 2:30 AM. Draped in warm golden hues, this space is adorned with elegant lanterns and lush greenery, setting the perfect mood for a relaxed night. Guests can enjoy an expansive selection of Middle Eastern delights, from freshly grilled meats to handcrafted desserts, all complemented by fragrant shisha flavours and live Arabic music.

Address: Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai

2. Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm

A staple in Dubai’s Ramadan dining scene, the Asateer Tent at Atlantis The Palm is synonymous with opulence. The grandeur of this space, with its regal chandeliers and intricately designed interiors, sets the stage for an unforgettable Suhoor. Known for its diverse culinary offerings, the Asateer Tent serves an impressive spread of Arabic, Indian and international cuisine, featuring live cooking stations, fresh seafood displays, indulgent desserts and more! Adding to the ambiance, live oud performances and a mesmerising view of the Arabian Gulf elevate the dining experience, making it the epitome of Suhoor sophistication.

Address: Crescent Rd - The Palm Jumeirah

3. Garden Oasis at One&Only Royal Mirage

For those seeking a tranquil Suhoor in a majestic garden setting, Garden Oasis at One&Only Royal Mirage is the perfect choice. This hidden gem combines Arabian elegance with modern indulgence, offering a Suhoor menu imbued with authentic Levantine cuisine, fresh seafood and signature mezze platters. The setting, with soft candle-lit ambiance and plush seating, creates an intimate atmosphere ideal for long, relaxing conversations over a delectable meal.

Address: King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai

4. Blüthner Hall at Raffles The Palm Dubai

Step into a world of sophisticated grandeur at Blüthner Hall, where Suhoor is an orchestration of luxury and exclusivity. Located within Raffles The Palm Dubai, this discerning venue is adorned with crystal chandeliers and lavish décor, offering an upscale dining experience. The menu features a graceful selection of Arabic and international dishes, complemented by artisanal teas and handcrafted pastries. The live oud music and impeccable service make it a royal Suhoor experience like no other.

Address: West Crescent Palm - Jumeirah - Dubai

5. Ewaan at Palace Downtown Dubai

A favourite among Suhoor enthusiasts, Ewaan at Palace Downtown brings together Arabian heritage and contemporary luxury. Overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa, this aesthetic venue offers a sumptuous buffet of Middle Eastern specialties, including slow-cooked lamb ouzi, stuffed vine leaves and a delightful range of Arabic sweets. The outdoor terrace, featuring majestic palm trees and ambient lighting, makes it one of the most picturesque Suhoor spots in Dubai.

Address: The Palace Downtown Hotel, Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Dubai’s vibrant Ramadan nights offer countless Suhoor experiences, but these five destinations stand out for their luxury, ambiance and exceptional cuisine, ensuring a Suhoor that is both indulgent and memorable.