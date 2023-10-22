Bharat Mandapam: A Spell-binding Convergence of Architecture & Art

The Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India is a conference centre that is constructed using the cutting edge of technology. It is a tribute to the country’s growing architectural landscape, perfectly interweaving the threads of the past with the ambitions of the current day, and it is a beautiful example of how the two may coexist.

Recently inaugurated by the honourable Prime Minister inaugurated and India was able to hold an international event, the 18th G20 Summit, in a spectacular manner with great success.

The mega project constructed in a built-up area of more than 40 lakh Sqf with an iconic 36.4-meter-tall convention center conceived in September 2015.

The architecture of the structure was conceived with India’s extensive cultural history in mind. The fluidity of the Yamuna River, which winds its way through the city, is reflected in the oval shape of the building, which is free of any abrupt edges. The building’s outside is covered in white marble, which sparkles in the sunshine and lends an air of opulence to the structure.

The internal conference rooms and amphi theatre are just as remarkable as the outside areas, including high ceilings and huge windows that allow breathtaking views of the area in which the building is located. Because it is outfitted with the most up-to-date facilities and technology, the facility is well suited to host a diverse range of events, including conferences, trade displays, exhibits, and cultural performances, among others. The structure can accommodate with an aggregate of 11450 pax which includes plenary hall and multipurpose hall of 7000 capacity, amphitheatre of 3000, seven modern exhibition halls and a huge basement parking for 4800 vehicles. According to the MICE complex ratings, the state-of-the-art building known as the Bharat Mandapam is one of the world’s ten greatest and largest conference and exposition projects.

In addition to the permanent art installations, Bharat Mandapam also hosts a variety of temporary exhibitions throughout the year. These exhibitions showcase the work of both established and emerging Indian artists.

Visitors will have an experience that is singular and unforgettable at Bharat Mandapam as a result of the intersection of architectural design and artistic expression. This structure is a living tribute to India’s extensive cultural history as well as its dedication to the pursuit of technological advancement. It is a symbol of the country’s hopes and dreams for the future, as well as the dynamic present that the country is experiencing right now.

A series of paintings that show the variety of India’s people and cultures; a light installation that provides a mesmerising display of colours and patterns; and a kinetic sculpture of a peacock, which is India’s national bird; these are some of the most prominent art projects that can be seen at Bharat Mandapam.

Anyone who has even the slightest interest in Indian art, architecture, or culture absolutely ought to make the trip to Bharat Mandapam. It is a destination where tourists may experience the finest that India has to offer, both from its history and from its modern day.

In addition to that, Bharat Mandapam is the location of a number of really outstanding art projects. The sculpture of a conch shell, which is the national emblem of India and is 28 feet in height, is the most noteworthy. The sculpture is crafted out of bronze and features ornate carvings in the style of traditional Indian themes all over its surface.

The panel of yoga asanas, the gorgeous typefaces with phrases in Indian language like “ The world is one Family,” and the Pancha bhuta, which translates to “five elements.” The indian creative treasure is shown throughout the structure in the form of paintings and installations in the foyer and hallways of the building.

A mural that shows India’s path from the time of its independence to the current day is yet another installation that is significant. The mural is painted in an exhilarating pallet of colours, and it depicts significant events from Indian history, such as the Dandi March and the Green Revolution.

Not only are the art works at Bharat Mandapam magnificent to look at, but they also serve the purpose of educating and motivating those who come to see them. They provide a window into India’s illustrious cultural history as well as the country’s thriving modern artistic sector.

(The writer is an Assistant Director, Telangana State)