BJP Telangana’s goal is to come to power in the state in next polls: Ramachander Rao

In a freewheeling interview with The Hans India, Telangana State BJP chief N. Ramachander Rao shared his views on the challenges he faces, his role as the party head ahead of the upcoming local body elections, and the differences within the party. The alignment of new members with the existing members of the party must reflect the party’s ideology of Hindutva. Vision of the national leadership of the party is to mould its agenda for a transformational leadership to the realities of the 21st century, balancing the same by adapting to the pragmatic political equations in its electoral politics. Besides, the party’s goal is to bring the BJP to power in the upcoming assembly elections. The party’s position emphasises the importance of creating more opportunities for women and youth in the ensuing local body elections and within the party organisation. Besides, the issues concerning its relationship with its middle-class voter base, especially given the increasing burden of educational and healthcare costs that are affecting their purchasing power and overall living standards.

What challenges do you see that need to be handled immediately?

We currently face significant challenges with the upcoming local body elections. The BJP aims to strengthen its presence throughout Telangana, concentrating on rural areas, Hyderabad, tribal communities, and marginalised groups. We want to move beyond the perception that the BJP appeals only to urban voters. The goal moving forward is to address the challenges in the upcoming local body elections by strengthening our organisation at the booth level, particularly in rural areas. This grassroots structure is a significant asset for our party, and my primary challenge is to ensure that our growth begins from this rural base.

To achieve a broader reach, our membership has grown to 4 million, and we have established nearly 25,000 booth committees. This robust grassroots network is a key advantage for our party.

The BJP has established overall booth committees, numbering between 23,000 and 25,000 out of approximately 35,000 booths in the state. It took the party seven years to reach this point. Currently, there are reported internal disputes within the party, particularly involving some leaders who claim that individuals who joined the party with certain aspirations are being denied opportunities. There appears to be some weakness at the booth level. How do you address such challenges?

I do not believe that the differences within the party have hindered booth-level activities. As the party grows, it is natural to encounter local differences among members, especially as we welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds. This diversity is one reason for these differences.

We are actively working to address these issues because we aim to keep disputes from becoming public. Efforts are on to resolve conflicts quickly and minimise any internal disagreements within the party.

We will focus on three main areas. I think these disagreements are not a serious issue for the party; rather, the more urgent matter is finding ways to attract new members.

What are your thoughts on the differences between the Old School and New School within the party?

We do not differentiate between Old School and New School members. This narrative, presented by Congress and BRS leaders in the media, suggests that the BJP favours one group, which is untrue. Our clear party position is that we welcome and treat all members equally as part of the BJP family.

Recently, there was a controversy involving two Members of Parliament—one is a Union Minister, and the other is a National Executive member. Don’t you think such incidents are embarrassing for the party?

We are aware of the situation and are committed to resolving it. Both individuals are competent leaders in their own right, representing the backwards classes, and they have significant support among the masses. We want to address this issue to prevent it from escalating further. People have already taken notice of the situation, and we are actively working towards a solution.

There was an MLA from your party who resigned because he didn’t have the opportunity to contest for the presidency, claiming allegiance to the ideology of Hindutva. However, the national leadership emphasises that in addition to Hindutva, the party must also adopt transformational leadership to effectively address the challenges of the 21st century, particularly by involving youth in politics. How do you reconcile this apparent contradiction? On one hand, the national leadership is saying one thing, while on the other hand, some members are claiming, “Since I uphold Hindutva ideology, I should be rewarded.”

There are two key points to consider. First, we do not discriminate between newcomers and established members; I want to emphasise once again that anyone who joins our party is embraced as a member of the BJP family. The newcomers might need time to (fully) understand the BJP’s core ideology. They join because they believe in our principles, policies, and leadership, including that of Modiji and others.

Secondly, it is natural for individuals to have aspirations, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, it is crucial to recognise that no one can pursue their agenda within this party. The BJP is dedicated to its cadre, with countless sacrifices made for its cause. Everyone’s contributions must be respected. If someone has personal goals or a distinct ideology that does not align with ourparty, the BJP adheres to a specific ideology that all members must follow; individual agendas cannot take precedence.

Regarding Hindutva, our official stance is that it is a core BJP ideology, but it is not limited to religion. Hindutva represents a way of life and cultural values that are inclusive of all who share these principles. It is just one aspect of our broader ideology.

Our ideology encompasses not only Hindutva but also development, social work, and the principle of “Nation first, party next, family last.” This shows that Hindutva is just a part of our core ideology. Our mission includes becoming Vishwaguru and honoring our leaders’ sacrifices regarding issues like Kashmir and Akhand Bharat. Many aspects inform our ideology; Hindutva is one component of a much larger vision.

In recent elections—be it Parliament elections, Assembly elections, or local body elections—one recurring theme has emerged: the idea that the BJP is forming a coalition or has an understanding with the BRS. Despite your repeated denials and those of previous party leaders, this narrative has still harmed the party’s image in elections. How do you plan to address this issue this time?

Everyone has come to realise that the Congress party is propagating this narrative to damage the BJP. Meanwhile, Congress and BRS are essentially the same; they both promote this story whenever the BJP gains strength. As I often say, you can fool some people some of the time, but you can’t fool everyone all the time. Now, the people are not willing to accept this misleading theory. The BJP will never ally with the BRS or the Congress, regardless of the circumstances. Both parties share a common background and leadership. The BJP has no interest in allying with either the Congress or the BRS.

How do you view the ongoing issues and conflicts between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, specifically regarding water-sharing and the institutional division? These problems have been unresolved for the past decade or so.

Conflicts will always exist—even among families or siblings. It’s crucial to resolve these issues amicably. As far as the BJP is concerned, being part of the central government, we see ourselves as neutral mediators—umpires, if you will. Both states are players in this scenario, and we encourage them to reach a settlement that serves the interests of their people without causing detriment to either side, whether it concerns water or any other issue. The BJP is committed to facilitating mediation processes to help both states come together. As a national party, our aim is for the people of both states to coexist harmoniously and compete constructively. The Centre is always willing to assist in resolving issues between the two states. However, for various political reasons, both sides often behave as if they are unwilling to cooperate.

Your party is advocating for greater participation of women and youth. How are you planning to act on this in the upcoming local body elections?

Our focus is on increasing the participation of both youth and women. For women, we are excited that 33% of seats will be reserved for them in the upcoming elections, allowing a significant number of women to enter politics. We seek educated and articulate women with a strong understanding of social issues to work as political workers within the BJP. Regarding youth, India has a young population, with approximately 60 to 70% of people aged between 18 and 45. This age group includes many new voters. To attract them, we need to communicate the policies we are implementing effectively. Our goal is to foster greater political engagement among new voters and young individuals. As we work towards growth and development for future generations, we are prioritising the involvement of youth in the party and our activities. We prioritise youth and women in the upcoming local elections.

There is a growing concern that since the BJP came into power at the Centre and in several states, the burden of education and health expenditure on the middle class has increased significantly. When we examine institutions like IITs and IIMs that offer advanced courses, we see that the fees are set in lakhs of rupees, making it difficult for the middle class to afford them. Even as we discuss the demographic dividend, the aspirational middle class faces significant financial challenges. Many are opting to pursue their education abroad, which creates a sense of disparity. What is your perspective on this situation?

We are actually creating more opportunities in education, both in India and abroad. Since the BJP came to power, we have established more IIMs, IITs, and NITs, and we have increased the number of hospitals as well. The increase in educational institutions offers numerous opportunities for students to pursue their studies.

We are working to create employment opportunities through proper training. We should take pride in our people who excel internationally and secure good jobs. The entire world values Indian technocrats, so I don’t see any real dichotomy here. The policiesin India aim to create opportunities for youth, both domestically and internationally. In India, we are developing skill universities and have granted permissions to private universities to start various educational courses. Additionally, we are increasing the number of seats in IIMs and IITs to meet the demand. The BJP is perceived as a party that supports middle-class families, which is why it attracts this demographic. Our focus and goal are to implement policies that benefit the middle class and engage this community.

Regarding the affordability of education, I believe that primary education should be free. Additionally, we need to consider specific changes for higher education that align with the New Education Policy (NEP). The NEP reflects the evolving aspirations of the people. The idea is that educational opportunities and employment options are available in this country. We are working to create educational opportunities for everyone.

For instance, if I pass the entrance examination, I may secure a seat in a government medical college. However, others who do not secure a seat still have the option of attending a private college if they receive financial support from their families. The key is that everyone must meet basic qualifications and pass entrance examinations to gain access to education, irrespective of their economic background.