Blenders Pride celebrates craftsmanship, nature and innovation

In a grand celebration of craftsmanship, nature, and innovation, Blenders Pride, the flagship premium whisky brand from Pernod Ricard India, launched its newest expression, Blenders Pride Four Elements, at a high-profile event held at Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The evening marked the debut of a whisky inspired by nature’s elemental forces—Air, Fire, Water, and Earth—offering an elevated and sensorial experience for connoisseurs.

Crafted by Master Blender Kevin Balmforth, Four Elements blends four unique styles of Scotch malts with superior Indian grain spirits. The result is a refined, harmonious whisky that balances smoothness with a distinctive complexity.

Each element contributes uniquely to the blend—Highland air brings layered maturity, fire adds depth through precisely charred barrels, water fuses Indian and Scottish terroirs, and earth enriches the whisky with the essence of high-quality barley and grains. This meticulous fusion results in a symphony of smooth woody sweetness and fresh, fruity vibrance in every ‘Amber Drop’.

To bring this vision to life, the brand hosted a fashion-forward launch where haute couture met elemental storytelling.

Models strutted down a dramatically choreographed runway, each ensemble embodying one of the four elements through artistic costume design.

The highlight of the evening was actor Randeep Hooda, who graced the ramp as the showstopper, symbolizing the bold and refined spirit of the new blend.

Speaking at the event, Randeep Hooda said, “As someone from Haryana, being a part of this launch in my home state is incredibly special. The concept of representing the four elements through fashion and bringing them to life on the runway was a unique and memorable experience. I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates creativity and excellence in such a powerful way.”

Pernod Ricard India’s General Manager – Marketing, Ishwindar Singh, emphasized the brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation.

“Our launch of Blenders Pride Four Elements in Haryana marks a significant step in redefining premium whisky experiences in India. Inspired by elemental forces, this blend is a testament to our master blender’s artistry and our vision to offer consumers bold, rich, and vibrant expressions,” he said. “From its bold flavor profile to its striking packaging with the signature ‘Amber Drop’, every detail is designed to delight the senses.”

Master Blender Kevin Balmforth added, “With Four Elements, we present an extraordinary whisky that captures the essence of nature. It’s a careful mix of Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits, shaped by the purity of earth, air, fire, and water. Each component plays a crucial role in forming this complex, elegant whisky.”

Currently available in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya, Blenders Pride Four Elements is set for a nationwide rollout in the coming months, promising whisky lovers across India a luxurious new tasting journey.